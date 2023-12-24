Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Christmas sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount! Check new price, bank offers & more

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is listed on Samsung India website with a starting price of Rs 1,54,999. There is also a Rs 9,000 instant discount on the HDFC bank credit card, which effectively brings down the price of Rs 1,45,999 during Christmas sale. Check details.

    Christmas sale Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount Check new price bank offers more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    With a significant discount available on the official Samsung India website, customers can now purchase the company's newest foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 16,000, which includes bank offers and extra exchange incentives. Individuals who were genuinely impressed by this foldable phone but were unable to purchase it might have it at a reduced cost by utilising the available discounts. This is the latest Samsung foldable phone offer in action.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is listed on Samsung India website with a starting price of Rs 1,54,999.  The HDFC bank credit card is also available with an immediate discount of Rs 9,000, bringing the total cost down to Rs 1,45,999.

     

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 India launch soon: Here's how much it may cost here

    Furthermore, Samsung lowers the total cost by a substantial amount with an Exchange Bonus Offer, saving an additional Rs 7,000 for those who are thinking about using the standard exchange option. Samsung is claiming that it will give up to Rs 75,000 off on regular exchange, in addition to the above-mentioned bonus offer.

    However, bear in mind that the ultimate exchange discount amount will differ depending on the particular model and state of the previous phone being traded in, providing even more motivation for customers to take advantage of the exchange option.

    With the HDFC bank credit card offer, you may still receive Rs 9,000 even if you choose not to trade your old phone. Customers may also wait until the next month, when there may be a flat discount on foldable phones during the Republic Day sale.

    It is important to note that each of the two foldable phones is fantastic in its own right, and consumers should think about purchasing either one of them based on factors like price, brand choice, features, and software. 

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26; Here's what you can expect

    Flipkart sale Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas Here is how you can grab it gcw

    Flipkart sale: Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas; Here's how you can grab it

    Lava Storm 5G with 33W fast charging 8GB RAM launched in India Check specifications price more gcw

    Lava Storm 5G with 33W fast charging, 8GB RAM launched in India; Check specifications, price & more

    OnePlus 12 to launch on January 23 in India Check ticket price availability know how to buy more gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch on January 23 in India: Check ticket price, availability; know how to buy & more

    Google to soon introduce THIS iPhone feature for Android users gcw

    Google to soon introduce THIS iPhone feature for Android users

    Recent Stories

    Year Ender 2023: Rashmika- Ranbir to Samantha- Vijay, most loved onscreen pairs RKK

    Year Ender 2023: Rashmika- Ranbir to Samantha- Vijay, most loved onscreen pairs

    UAE: Sharjah government declares paid holiday for New Year anr

    UAE: Sharjah government declares paid holiday for New Year

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gears up for Boxing Day Test; video of net practice session goes viral osf

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gears up for Boxing Day Test; video of net practice session goes viral

    Karnataka: Passengers express frustration over surge in private bus fares amid Christmas, New Year holidays vkp

    Karnataka: Passengers express frustration over surge in private bus fares amid Christmas, New Year holidays

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon