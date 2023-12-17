Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple WARNS against using non-certified chargers for your Apple Watch; Here's why

    Apple published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span. According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    Are you charging your Apple Watch with an uncertified charger? Apple has cautioned that if you do, it may eventually lead to slower charging and a shorter battery life. As observed by MacRumors, Apple advises users of Apple Watches to only use chargers manufactured by Apple or certified Apple MFi on their support website. Failing to do so might eventually lead to poor battery life, sluggish charging, and continuous beeping.

    Apple has provided certain guidelines and illustrations to assist you in identifying legitimate Apple accessories as well as Apple MFi ones, should you be unable to do so. “Authentic charging connectors made by Apple are white. Some Apple Watch chargers have text and regulatory markings on the charging cable,” Apple notes. It added, “Chargers that are not made by Apple might have different colors, text, or other designs on the surface of the charging connector.”

    Also Read | Google working on Pixel exclusive AI assistant called Pixie?

    Furthermore, the following model numbers are mentioned that are included with official Apple Watch chargers: A1570, A1598, A1647, A1714, A1768, A1923, A2055, A2056, A2086, A2255, A2256, A2257, A2458, A2515, A2652, and A2879.

    Another option to find out who made your Apple Watch charger is to:

    After connecting the Apple Watch charger to your Mac, open the Apple menu, select System Preferences, and then select General from the sidebar. To view the details, click About, followed by System Report, USB, and lastly, your Watch charger.

    Having said that, it is not uncommon for individuals to skimp on items like cords and chargers, but doing so frequently leads to accidents and, in this case, shorter lifespans. Therefore, using an unbranded charger or cord may temporarily save you money, but it will cost you later. We advise purchasing first-party or approved third-party chargers exclusively.

    Also Read | Instagram's new AI feature, Backdrop, will let you replace image backgrounds

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
