    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23; Here's how you can attend the event

    The OnePlus 12 is all set to launch in India on January 23 and the company has confirmed that it will host a 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. People who are interested in attending the event can secure their early-bird seats at the event via PayTM Insider and OnePlus.in. 
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    The OnePlus 12 is all set to launch in India on January 23 and the company has confirmed that it will host a 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Additionally, experiential zones will be open here starting at 5:30 PM for visitors. This time, OnePlus is not only allowing reporters to attend its biggest event of 2024, but consumers will as well. Here are the specifics on how to get the ticket and what features to anticipate from the OnePlus 12 smartphone.

    OnePlus has revealed that tickets for the "Smooth Beyond Belief" launch event on January 23 will be available to the community. On January 3, the business will begin selling tickets for the OnePlus 12 event.

    OnePlus.in and PayTM Insider are the places where interested parties may reserve their early-bird seats for the event. In addition, tickets will be available for purchase at half price for Red Cable Club RCC members, which translates to a 50% discount on OnePlus.in. Soon, the remaining information about the ticket sales will be made public.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods 4 with new design, USB Type C and ANC expected to launch in 2024

    "OnePlus encourages all technology enthusiasts and OnePlus loyalists to stay updated through the official website, social media channels and the Community Forums, for the latest announcements," the business stated.

    Here's what you can expect from OnePlus 12

    Recently, the OnePlus 12 was revealed in China. Therefore, we are aware of the device's specs. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, the flagship phone has a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED display. This one features an LTPO display with a refresh rate support range of 1Hz to 120Hz. This will automatically change in accordance with what's displayed on the screen. The screen is the brightest display in the business and can even withstand a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

     

    Also Read | Xiaomi officially rolls out HyperOS: What is it? Is your device compatible? Check full list

    The screen also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, ProXDR, 10Bit colour depth, and Dolby Vision. The new phone comes in several hues, and the manufacturer has kept the OnePlus 11's style. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the OnePlus 12. For faster speeds, it is supported by the newest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage systems. 

    Also Read | iPhone 13 to Redmi Note 12: Top 7 amazing Amazon deals on smartphones

