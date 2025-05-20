Huawei has launched the MateBook Fold Ultimate, a foldable laptop with an 18-inch screen running on HarmonyOS 5. Priced at approximately Rs 2,85,000, it's currently available for pre-order in China with two storage variants.

With the release of its first foldable laptop, Huawei has joined others like Lenovo, HP, and Asus. The folding laptop, known as the Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate, has an 18-inch screen and is Windows-free. What does it run on, then? Huawei's proprietary HarmonyOS 5 powers it. And what is the price? About Rs 2,85,000 is the starting price.

The MateBook Fold Ultimate is currently available for pre-order in China, with a June 6 release date. There is no information about the device's availability in India yet. We doubt that it will be made available at all. However, for background, the Huawei foldable laptop has been released in China in two varieties. The 32GB RAM and 1TB storage variant costs CNY 24,000 (about Rs 2,85,000), while the 32GB RAM and 2TB storage version costs CNY 27,000, or around Rs 3,20,000.

Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate: What will you get?

Despite its huge 18-inch screen, the MateBook Fold Ultimate is billed as being small. It weighs only 1.16kg, is lightweight and portable, and measures 14.9mm when closed. When you open it up, it gets even smaller (7.3mm) owing to a brilliant design that combines a three-layer aluminum frame and an ultra-thin printed circuit board (PCB).

The MateBook Fold Ultimate may be utilized in several ways. It expands up to 90 degrees to reveal a virtual keyboard, giving it a classic laptop appearance. When you open it entirely, you'll see a magnificent 18-inch OLED display that can be used vertically or horizontally. It also features a built-in kickstand for hands-free operation.

The screen reaches 1600nits of brightness, features 1440Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort, and is protected by a non-Newtonian fluid layer and carbon fiber support for added durability.

Huawei has included a wireless, 5mm-thin, aluminum alloy keyboard if you prefer a physical one. It weighs only 290g and has 1.5mm key travel, making the laptop's overall weight 1.45kg.

The gadget comes with 1TB and 2TB SSD choices and 32GB of RAM. The processor that powers the gadget has not been disclosed by Huawei, but two thin fans and a vapour chamber manage cooling.

The Fold Ultimate features a 74.69Wh battery, two USB-C connections, six speakers, and four microphones for a customizable arrangement. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 provide connectivity. Huawei is offering the laptop in three colors, with matching textures on the body and wireless keyboard. Each kit includes the keyboard, carrying cases, a 140W USB-C charger, and a cable.