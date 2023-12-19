Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 to Redmi Note 12: Top 7 amazing Amazon deals on smartphones

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Amazon is offering enticing deals on popular smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, iQOO Z7 Pro, Redmi 12 5G, and more. Enjoy discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers, as the year end offers. Here are some of the popular Smartphones on Amazon with great deals from sellers:

    article_image1

    Amazon has returned with promotions and discounts on a range of the newest smartphones. Customers may obtain their chosen handset from prominent manufacturers such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme narzo, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Motorola before the year ends. Additionally, customers may take advantage of fantastic discounts on cellphones that include free EMI and exchange programmes. 
     

    article_image2

    Apple iPhone 13

    This high-end smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, an innovative dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and ultra-wide sensors, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The A15 Bionic chip included inside this smartphone ensures blazingly quick performance. Purchase this for Rs 52,999 on Amazon.
     

    article_image3

    Redmi Note 12

    The Redmi Note 12 5G distinguishes itself from competitors with its strong support for 5G connection and offers customers an affordable option. Purchase this for Rs 13,499 on Amazon.

    article_image4

    iQOO Z7 Pro

    With a Snapdragon 782G and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 configuration, as well as intelligent features like motion control, liquid cooling, and 66W FlashCharge, this is the thinnest and lightest smartphone in the market. Purchase this for Rs 24,999 on Amazon.

    article_image5

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite offers impressive performance thanks to its intelligent features, which include a 6.72-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G CPU, a 108 MP primary camera, a 16 MP front camera, and a 5000 mAh battery. Purchase this for Rs 19,999 on Amazon.

    article_image6

    OnePlus 11R

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 6.7-inch ultra fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP primary camera, 16 MP front camera, and 5000 mAh battery are all included in one potent tablet. Purchase this for Rs 39,999 on Amazon.

    article_image7

    Samsung Galaxy M34

    With a 13 MP front-facing camera, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers a triple camera configuration. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 6000mAh battery. Purchase this for Rs 16,499 on Amazon.

    article_image8

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro 

    The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is designed for serious players. With LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, together with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform, it delivers exceptional flagship-grade performance. It also has a 120W FlashCharge, an independent gaming chip, and many more things. Purchase this for Rs 35,999 on Amazon.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is how Apple may reverse ban of Apple Watch Series 9 Ultra 2 in US Report gcw

    Here's how Apple may reverse ban of Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US: Report

    Here is why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 Ultra 2 in US gcw

    Here's why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US

    Nothing Phone 2a launch timeline specifications price other details tipped gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a launch timeline, specifications, other details tipped

    Xiaomi teases world first feature of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus ahead of January 4 launch Check details gcw

    Xiaomi teases 'world first' feature of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus; Check details

    Sleeker thinner design BP monitoring and more Here is what you can expect from Apple Watch in 2024 gcw

    Sleeker & thinner design, BP monitoring and more: Here's what you can expect from Apple Watch in 2024

    Recent Stories

    German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 most adopted dog breeds RBA EAI

    German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 most adopted dog breeds

    Tiramisu to Cannoli: 7 must-try Italian Desserts ATG

    Tiramisu to Cannoli: 7 must-try Italian Desserts

    Kajol mother, veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital following brief ICU stay SHG

    Kajol's mother, veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital following brief ICU stay

    TMC MP seen mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; Rahul films act (WATCH)

    TMC MP seen mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; Rahul films act (WATCH)

    Opposition MPs face suspension surge: Total of 142 members barred from Parliament; check details

    Opposition MPs face suspension surge: Total of 142 members barred from Parliament; check details

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon