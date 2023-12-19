Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Xiaomi officially rolls out HyperOS: What is it? Is your device compatible? Check full list

    Xiaomi is expanding the rollout of its new operating system, HyperOS, to include more devices, including the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. Users can expect swifter boot times, smoother animations, and optimized background app retention for an overall improved performance.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    For more than ten years, Xiaomi's MIUI software has become a household name for all Xiaomi consumers. This year's October witnessed the release of HyperOS, a whole new operating system. Xiaomi made the decision to replace the well-known MIUI system with its own operating system. HyperOS, which was intended to combine all Xiaomi devices into a single integrated system, was revealed to be pre-installed on the Xiaomi 14 series and is progressively being extended to a wider variety of devices.

    Currently, starting in the first quarter of 2024, Xiaomi is expanding the range of smartphones and tablets on which HyperOS is compatible.

    The HyperOS will be available in the following 9 devices:

    • Xiaomi 13 Ultra
    • Xiaomi 13 Pro
    • Xiaomi 13
    • Xiaomi 13T Pro
    • Xiaomi 13T
    • Redmi Note 12
    • Redmi Note 12S
    • Xiaomi Pad 6
    • Poco F5

    The company, as per a GSM Arena report, says that users eligible to get HyperOS will receive the update over air. However, the deployment will happen gradually rather than all at once for every user. Therefore, it can take some time for you to install HyperOS on your gadget.

    Alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series phones in China, HyperOS made its debut. The newly designed operating system has been developed to tackle the challenges of overseeing heterogeneous device ecosystems.

    HyperOS promises to improve the user experience with its features and modern design language. Some of the benefits of the HyperOS include making device transitions easier, allowing remote data and app access, and utilising AI for voice production, picture search, and artwork creation. Thus, it guarantees a user-friendly and practical interface for all of Xiaomi's devices.

    HyperOS, the replacement for MIUI, also promises certain improvements in terms of AI integration, privacy and security, cross-device connection, and speed. For an overall boost in performance, users may anticipate faster startup times, more fluid animations, and optimised background app retention.

    The revamped user interface introduces an iOS-inspired lockscreen, customizable widgets, a Dynamic-Island-like notification system, and an enhanced Quick Settings menu. 

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
