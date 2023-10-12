Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus 12 cameras details LEAKED, may feature new Sony IMX966 sensor

    OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive in December with three cameras, and first rumors suggested a combination of 50 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide and 64 MP telephoto shooters.

    OnePlus 12 cameras details LEAKED may feature new Sony IMX966 sensor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Although OnePlus has not yet released its first foldable device, the Open, there are already rumours that the company is preparing to release the OnePlus 12, its next high-end flagship. The OnePlus 11 5G, the company's current flagship smartphone with a standard chocolate bar form factor and a stronger emphasis on performance and imaging, will be replaced by the OnePlus 12. Recent leaks indicate that further updates are anticipated.

    More information has now been released on its modified camera bump, unique finish, and camera hardware. The OnePlus 12 will arrive in a very unique finish. In terms of weight one can expect it to weigh as much as Oppo's recently launched Find X6 Pro smartphone. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today: Check specs, price, bank offers & more

    Additional information on the camera module has also surfaced. The primary sensor is anticipated to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX966 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, 23mm focal length, and OIS capability. It is a 1/1.4-inch sensor. Next up is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide telephoto camera with a ½-inch format and an f/2.2 aperture. This camera is anticipated to be the Sony IMX581. A 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B camera is reportedly used by OnePlus for its telephoto lens, which has a 3x optical zoom. Because this sensor is likewise ½-inch in size, hybrid zooming should be possible.

    As the previously disclosed details on the OnePlus 12, it is anticipated to maintain its 120Hz refresh rate and curved-edge display when it launches in China. It is anticipated that the phone would run on the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This time, a real IP-rated casing is anticipated, and the gadgets will be powered by a 5,400mAh battery that supports both wired charging at 100W and wireless charging at 50W.

     

    Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce new feature, will allow users to create group chat events

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today Check specs price bank offers more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today: Check specs, price, bank offers & more

    Nokia G42 5G 8GB 256GB model launched in India in HOT PINK color option check details gcw

    Nokia G42 5G 8GB + 256GB model launched in India in HOT PINK color option; Check specs, price & other details

    Oppo Find N3 Flip India price LEAKED ahead of October 12 launch gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip India price LEAKED ahead of October 12 launch

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12 When where to watch event LIVE What you can expect gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Flipkart sale 2023 Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 26399 Know how to grab AMAZING deal gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 26,399! Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    Recent Stories

    'Jai Ganesha' song OUT Tiger Shroff ignites stage with incredible dance moves in Ganapath's latest track SHG

    'Jai Ganesha' song OUT: Tiger Shroff ignites stage with incredible dance moves in Ganapath's latest track

    World Sight Day 2023: 7 common eye conditions found in children AJR EAI

    World Sight Day 2023: 7 common eye conditions found in children

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene RKK

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene

    Kerala: Man dies of elephant attack in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Man dies of elephant attack in Kannur

    Football Lionel Messi's participation in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay uncertain osf

    Lionel Messi's participation in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay uncertain

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon