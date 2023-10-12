Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today: Check specs, price, bank offers & more

    The Google Pixel 8 was launched on October 4 during the Made By Google event held in New York. The phone goes on sale in India today. Here is where you can buy it from, certain bank offers, and more.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    During its Made By Google event last week, Google unveiled the Pixel 8. And the gadget will soon be available for purchase in India. The Pixel 8 is a promising smartphone with a 6.2-inch screen, rounded corners, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It comes with two storage options: 128 GB and 256 B. Pixel aficionados are eager to get their hands on the phone since pre-orders for it opened on October 5 and the official launch day is in just a few hours. Priced at Rs 75,999 upon launch, the Google Pixel 8 is more expensive than its predecessor. To recall, the Google Pixel 7 was priced at Rs 59,999 at the time of its launch.

    Flipkart has a web page announcing the Pixel 8 series' arrival. The Google Pixel 8 will be available for purchase today, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. As previously said, the phone is available in two storage capacities: 128GB and 256GB. You may also select from three other colours: Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian.

    The phone's 128 GB option costs Rs 75,999. Flipkart, on the other hand, is providing a bank discount of up to Rs 8,000. Customers of ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis Bank are eligible for the bank offers. In addition, if you trade your old phone, you will receive an extra Rs 3,000 discount. As a result, if you take advantage of these incentives, the Google Pixel 8 would cost you roughly Rs 64,999.

    The Google Pixel 8 has an identical design as its forerunners. Still, there are a few minor adjustments. In comparison to the Pixel 7, the Google Pixel 8 has rounded edges and is somewhat smaller. The phone is constructed out of glass and aluminium and boasts a 6.2-inch Actua display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. Google claims that the display is 42% brighter than the Pixel 7's display and offers "real-world clarity."

    The Pixel 8 is powered by Google's next-gen processor, the Tensor G3 chipset. The phone also promises major upgrades in terms of camera. In terms of battery life, the Pixel 8 has a 4,575 mAh battery that can handle 27W rapid cable charging. Additionally, Google has made 18W wireless charging compatible. 

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
