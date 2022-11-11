Google Pixel 8 likely to feature Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB RAM & more: Report

After the Pixel 7 series, Google is reportedly working on the Pixel 8 series. The smartphone in question is tipped to feature the Tensor G3 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM.

Just one month after Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series, speculation about the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which are expected to go on sale in October of next year, has already begun. According to a rumour by Android Police, Google's upcoming mainstream flagships will include the Tensor G3 CPU of the newest generation and 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 8 will apparently adhere to an FHD+ panel, but the Pixel 8 Pro may potentially include a QHD+ display (2822 x 1344). (2268 x 1080). The precise screen dimensions still need to be known.

According to the report, Google may unveil the phones before Google I/O 2023, like it did with the Pixel 7 series. Additionally, none of the Pixel 8 smartphones are anticipated to have foldable capabilities. Google is reportedly working on two new smartphones with the codenames "Shiba" and "Husky," according to WinFuture.

There are no details available regarding the phone's camera specifications, although there is a potential that Google may keep the 50MP main camera from the Pixel 7 in the forthcoming Pixel phones.

The next-generation Tensor G3 chipset, which Samsung was testing in August of this year, was said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that will power the Pixel 8 series. The chipset is known only as "Zuma."

The Google Pixel 7 series, the company's current flagship, is now available in India. The 6.3-inch OLED screen on the Google Pixel 7 has a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. On the other side, the Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly larger 6.7-inch LTPO screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is also equipped with a Tensor G2 processor and 12GB of RAM. The rear of the Pixel 7 includes three cameras. The Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999, while the Pixel 7 Pro costs Rs 84,999. After three years in the nation, Google has unveiled a mainstream Pixel flagship, bypassing the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series phones.