Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series boasts slimmer design, brighter display, and enhanced software, mirroring the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The series introduces health and performance upgrades, including heart rate tracking and a new antioxidant index feature.

The Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are the two variants in Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 8 series. The Galaxy Watch Ultra's design, which emphasises thinner casings, brighter displays, and improved software, is mirrored in the new series. Along with a revamped interface driven by Wear OS 6, Samsung has introduced a number of health and performance enhancements. Let's examine their features and design in more detail.

Scroll to load tweet…

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: What's new?

For the whole Watch 8 family, Samsung has included the squircle-shaped cushion shell from its Galaxy Watch Ultra. This update makes all of Samsung's smartwatches appear the same. The Galaxy Watch 8 has a brighter display with a peak brightness that rises from 2,000 to 3,000 nits, and it is 11% slimmer than the previous model. Silver and graphite are the colour options for the regular model, which comes in 40mm and 44mm diameters.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, on the other hand, is back with only one case size and comes in black and white. Along with the Quick Button that was previously only available on the Ultra, this model also reinstates the rotating bezel, a feature that is well-liked by customers. A new Dynamic Lug System in all models makes band shifting simpler and increases heart rate tracking accuracy by 11%. Older Galaxy Watch bands won't work with this approach, either, so customers will have to select from Samsung's most recent lineup of sport, hybrid, athleisure, and fabric bands.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Battery life

Across the lineup, battery capacity has grown by about 8%. The 40mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 8 has a 325mAh battery, while the 44mm model has a 435mAh battery. A 445mAh battery powers the Watch 8 Classic. Additionally, the Classic model's 64 GB storage capacity has been increased, giving users additional room for files and programs. In the meantime, the 32 GB of storage on the basic Galaxy Watch 8 is still there.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Health features included

There have been improvements made to the tracking of fitness and wellness. After three nights of baseline data, sleep-based heart monitoring kicks in, and sleep coaching now provides customised bedtime recommendations. In an effort to help consumers choose healthier foods, Samsung has also introduced a new antioxidant index function.

The improved running coach features in the Samsung Health app provide runners real-time feedback, performance monitoring, and customised training advice—all without the need for a membership. Google's Gemini AI assistant is also included into the Galaxy Watch 8, however Samsung has not disclosed how much intelligence the assistant has on-device compared to phone integration.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: What else?

The "Now Bar" is a crucial software update that improves multitasking and transforms the watch display into a control centre. New multi-info tiles that enable stacking widgets and a Featured Apps category for quicker access to commonly used apps are also included in the upgrade, which lessens the need for unnecessary swiping.