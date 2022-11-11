Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter goes berserk after Jesus Christ gets a Blue Tick

    In the latest development, the Twitter account of Jesus Christ, the supposed Lord and Savior has been verified by Twitter and received the blue checkmark. The Twitter profile in question features a cartoonish profile picture of Jesus Christ pointing his right index finger and raising his left thumb with a wink and a smile.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    Jesus Christ is now a verified user on Twitter. Yes, you actually read that right. A parody page called Jesus Christ has been officially verified by Twitter. The blue checkmark was made possible by the Twitter Blue membership, which is currently available in some regions for $8.

    In the parody account's profile photo, a statue of Jesus is smiling broadly and pointing its right index finger and left thumb. It has 7,83,000 followers as well. The account's bio states, "Carpenter, Healer, and God." 

    The account, which has a considerable following base, typically tweets amusing things that Jesus Christ would have said in the present. "Who has verified and two thumbs?" The account tweeted on November 9 after getting the blue tick.

     The post soon gained traction and elicited hilarious reactions from Twitter users Here is how netizens are reacting to the news:

     

    Musk argued that Twitter was rife with bots and phoney accounts before to finalising the $44 million acquisition, and as a result, he did not want to move forward with the transaction. However, the social media platform has developed into a venue for impersonating well-known companies and personalities.

    Since its implementation in 2009, the current Twitter verification system has served to confirm the identity of prominent and publicly visible accounts. There are currently over 423,000 verified accounts on Twitter, including those of politicians, corporations, celebrities, and, most prominently, independent journalists.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 5:08 PM IST
