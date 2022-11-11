Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earlier Samsung Display provided OLED panels for the Pro model for the launch of the iPhone 14. However, it seems that Apple has come up with another supplier for the premium model.

    Apple is reportedly beginning to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 Pro models, along with its current supplier, Samsung Display. Prior to the release of the iPhone 14, Samsung Display provided OLED screens for the Pro model. Apple appears to have found a different source for the more expensive model, though.

    According to various reports, LG Display started supplying the panels at the end of October. According to AppleInsider, longtime Apple partner LG Display is reportedly providing LPTO TFT-type OLED screens for the iPhone 14 Pro.

    As was said, LG Display was intended to be a part of the Pro model supply chain, but inclusion was delayed first owing to a production issue, but it has now gained Apple’s approval.

    For the first time, LG Display will provide LTPO OLED to Apple for use in its devices. However, the report claims that the iPhone 13 Pro was the device that originally used the technology. Samsung Display has been providing Apple with its LTPO OLED for usage in mobile devices for the past two years.

    Samsung Display will supply Apple with less panels as a result of LG's inclusion. With the change in vendors, LG Display will still provide screens for two iPhone models while Samsung Display will now offer screens for all four iPhone 14 models, according to the report.

    Meanwhile, LG Display revealed the first 12-inch high-resolution display in the world that can be expanded by 20%. It boasts amazing free-form technology that allows it to be bent, folded, and stretched without deforming or being damaged.

    A rigorous evaluation found that the new display has a resolution of 100ppi (pixels per inch), full-color RGB, outstanding flexibility, durability, and dependability, which maximises its commercial potential.

