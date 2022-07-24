OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

OnePlus has been teasing the smartphone's specifications one by one in the lead up to its release. OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau stated during the smartphone's unveiling event that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be equipped with Qualcomm's newest flagship processor.

OnePlus will debut its new flagship product, the OnePlus 10T 5G, in India on August 3. OnePlus has been teasing the smartphone's specifications one by one in the lead up to its release. OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau stated during the smartphone's unveiling event that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be equipped with Qualcomm's newest flagship processor. The OnePlus 10T 5G camera features have now been verified by the business.

OnePlus stated on its community forum that the OnePlus 10T 5G would include a triple rear camera configuration led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. OnePlus has also stated that the OnePlus 10T 5G would not include a Hasselblad-branded camera, as the smartphone's primary focus will be on core performance. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera will have a huge 1/1.56-inch sensor and will support both optical and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). "It has optical (OIS) and electronic (EIS) image stabilisation, which means it can capture a lot of light for crisp, detailed photographs. Even in low-light or poorly illuminated surroundings," OnePlus wrote in a blog post.

In the blog post, the firm also published a few photography samples from the OnePlus 10T 5G, demonstrating the camera's capabilities. The primary shooter will be supplemented by an ultra-wide angle lens with a 119.9-degree field of view, according to the firm. The OnePlus 10T 5G will also include a quick shutter and a new Image Clarity Engine, which includes an improved algorithm that allows the smartphone to snap photographs faster and with a higher degree of detail. OnePlus also revealed that the smartphone would include HDR 5.0 and TurboRAW technologies, which will improve the HDR performance of the back camera.

The firm previously stated that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be its next flagship, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and other flagship specifications. OnePlus announced the launch last week, stating that it will take place in New York City. After three years, the business is conducting an offline launch event for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus will also unveil OxygenOS 13 on August 3 at the same event. OxygenOS 13 will be OnePlus' next Android overlay, bringing Android 13 to OnePlus smartphones.