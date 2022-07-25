Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider, Hasselblad cameras

    OnePlus has finally debuted the OnePlus 10T 5G design, which is identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro but with some slight differences. As previously reported, the OnePlus 10T 5G will not have Hasselblad branding on the camera module.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    OnePlus will release its newest smartphone, the OnePlus 10T 5G on August 3. The firm has been teasing the smartphone's features ahead of the August 3 announcement event in New York City, like it has with every past OnePlus launch.

    OnePlus has finally debuted the OnePlus 10T 5G design, which is identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro but with some slight differences. As previously reported, the OnePlus 10T 5G will not have Hasselblad branding on the camera module. Aside from that, according to the photos of the smartphone supplied by OnePlus, there is no alert slider on the OnePlus 10T 5G.

    The alert slider, while useful for setting your phone to silence or vibration mode, has been eliminated for a purpose. According to OnePlus Chief Designer Hope Liu, removing the slider was required in order for the OnePlus 10T to have adequate room for other components like as "high wattage charging," a huge battery capacity, and antenna signals on the next flagship.

    The choice was taken to "have ample internal room for various components needed for high wattage charging, a big battery capacity, and improved antenna signal," according to the business. This would be the first OnePlus flagship phone to be released without a mute button.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

    Apart from the alert slider, there will be no Hasselblad branding on the camera module on the OnePlus 10T 5G. This was previously mentioned by OnePlus in a blog post revealing the camera features of the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G. When asked why the company didn't put Hasselblad branding on the camera, Liu reiterated the company's earlier blog post, saying it was because the company wanted to offer an ultimate flagship experience at the device's price point, making it sound as if it was required to keep the smartphone's price at a certain level.

    OnePlus has been teasing the OnePlus 10T 5G's features ahead of its release, and the smartphone has been confirmed to include a 6.7-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, a triple rear camera configuration, and more. OnePlus has also prioritised an antenna system within the smartphone that has 15 distinct antennas to increase signal when holding the smartphone horizontally.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3; All you need to know about OnePlus' upcoming phone

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
