OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech at MWC 2023

The OnePlus Concept 11 smartphone has officially been unveiled ahead of Mobile World Congress 2023 starting in Barcelona from February 27. The OnePlus Concept 11 is modeled on the OnePlus 11 5G, which was unveiled earlier this month in India and globally.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, OnePlus revealed the new OnePlus 11 concept phone with Active CryoFlux cooling technology. The Active Cryoflux cooling system, which can lower the temperature by up to 2.1°C and increase frame rates by 3–4 fps while gaming, is the primary component of the OnePlus 11 concept phone. According to reports, the Active CryoFlux reduces charging temperature by 1.6°C, cutting charging time by 30–45 seconds.

The gaming PC industry's top-tier cooling technology was miniaturised into a smartphone by OnePlus. The industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps that are attached to pipes that are sandwiched between an upper and a lower diaphragm are at the heart of how the Active CryoFlux works.

The micropump takes up an area less than 0.2cm, enabling the liquid to circulation around the pipelines without significantly increasing a phone’s weight and thickness.

The OnePlus 11 concept is intended to show what Active CryoFlux might look like in the future. With its glass unibody, profoundly curved for a thinner border, and a side draw up height of 5.04mm, the device has a future look.

Additionally, a clear rear cover provides a view of the micro liquid flowing through the pipelines, which is completed with a magnetron-spluttering coating where metal and alloy are deposited in tiny amounts onto the case using an electric field. The camera lens shares the same design. A halo of ice-cold Active CryoFlux liquid runs through the camera, and Guilloché engraving surrounds the lens region.

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)