    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Vivo V27 series launch: The Chinese tech giant Vivo is ready to launch its new Vivo V27 series smartphones in India on Wednesday (today) at 12:00 PM. The series includes three models globally- Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, and Vivo V27e, but in India, the brand is reportedly planning to bring the V27 and V27 Pro smartphones only

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    Vivo is getting ready to launch the V27 line in India. In India, the Vivo V27 line will shortly be unveiled. On Flipkart, a preview for the forthcoming Vivo phone introduction has been made available. The Vivo V27 and its Pro version are two versions that the business is anticipated to release.

    The new Vivo V27 series smartphones in India will be launched on Wednesday at 12:00 PM . The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media handles, including Twitter.

    Prior to the formal introduction event, the company has teased the 5G phone's design and even verified a few features. 

    The Vivo V27 series' appearance has been made known by the teasers. The 5G phones' backs will have a three camera arrangement. The sensors will be mounted on a rectangle camera module with a modest amount of prominence. The teasers make it fairly clear that the devices will brag of having a very thin and lightweight design.

    On the front, there will be a curvy display with a punch-hole layout. The Vivo phones have historically placed a strong emphasis on their cameras, and the new Vivo V27 line won't be any different. The gadgets will provide high-quality portrait photos, according to the teasers. It will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers.

    Globally, there are three versions in the series—the Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, and Vivo V27e—but the company allegedly only plans to introduce the V27 and V27 Pro smartphones to India. The regular Vivo V27 is predicted to cost around Rs 30,000 in India, while the V27 Pro is anticipated to commence at a price of Rs 40,000.

