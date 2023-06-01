Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2): Display size, battery, other details CONFIRMED by company

    Nothing Phone (2): Nothing has revealed the display, battery, and chipset of the upcoming 5G phone. Here are all the details, including expected India price.
     

    Nothing Phone 2 Display size battery other details CONFIRMED by company ahead of launch gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    The Nothing Phone (2) is coming soon. Although the device won't be on sale until July, the business has already verified a number of aspects.  Nothing has revealed the display, battery, and chipset of the upcoming 5G phone. The business asserts that their new product is more environmentally friendly and that the Phone (2) will be qualified for ongoing Android software support.

    Some of the important characteristics have been confirmed by the corporation in a statement on Twitter. The new phone's panel, according to the manufacturer, will be 0.15 inches larger than the Nothing Phone (1). This effectively implies that the enormous 6.7-inch display of the Nothing Phone (2) will be included. Similar to the first-generation phone, you may anticipate this to have an OLED screen.

    Nothing specifically states that the battery is 200mAh larger than the prior model, which demonstrates that the 4,700mAh battery capacity of the Nothing Phone (2) is a given. Its forerunner had a 4,500mAh battery. The manufacturer also bragged about how much lighter the new 5G phone is than the previous model and how well it performs for consumers because it has a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

    Nothing is also proving that the Phone (2) is more environmentally friendly since, among other things, the business employed over 90% recycled steel on all 28 steel stamping elements and used sustainably produced plastic for 80% of the remaining parts. The side frames of the gadget are made entirely of recycled aluminium. The packing material is similarly devoid of plastic and contains more than 60% recycled fibre.

     When it debuts in India in July, the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to be less than Rs 40,000 in price. Recall that the Phone (1) was introduced in the nation for Rs 32,999 and sold through Flipkart.

