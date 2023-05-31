Apple WWDC 2023: 'Several new Macs' may be unveiled alongside mixed-reality headset, says report

Apple is expected to unveil "several new Macs" during its upcoming WWDC 2023 keynote, including the launch of a mixed-reality headset, iOS 17, and new MacOS.

Apple’s WWDC 2023 event is less than a week away, where it is expected to make numerous announcements, including the launch of a mixed-reality headset, iOS 17, and new MacOS. Additionally, according to media reports, "several new Macs" would be unveiled at the event.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman anticipates that the WWDC 2023 keynote will be one of the longest ones Apple has ever held due to the enormous amount of items being introduced.

Gurman has previously said that the M3 chipset-based third-generation Apple Silicon Macs wouldn't be available in time for WWDC 2023. The long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air may instead be replaced by M2-based Macs, which are more likely to be released by Apple.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications, price leaked ahead of launch?

Gurman's use of the term "several Macs" is unclear, though, because it is unclear what additional M2-powered Apple machines will be released. The upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air versions with the M3 CPU, on the other hand, are something Apple has been working on, according to sources, according to 9to5Mac. At the occasion, everything will be made plain even if the specifics are still unclear.

Along with new Macs, Apple may also make its first-ever AR/MR headset and xrOS operating system announcements. According to reports, Apple has invited a number of business leaders, which strengthens the theory that the company will soon unveil its next mixed-reality headset. According to Gurman, this launch will probably be a watershed event for the business and may even have an impact on Apple CEO Tim Cook's "legacy."

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously; Know how you can access it

Gurman asserted in the Bloomberg Businessweek newsletter that Tim Cook would try to replicate the same environment when introducing the mixed reality headset that Apple has been able to do with its previous devices, such as the iPhone, AirPods, iPod, and Apple Watch.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: 20-year-old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Swift Student challenge