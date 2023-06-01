Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 749 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab the smartphone

    Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the Carl Pei led UK-based tech company Nothing and soon it will get a sibling in the form of Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (1) is presently on sale at Flipkart for only Rs 749, after receiving a Rs 39,250 reduction. Know how to grab the deal.

    Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 749 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab the smartphone
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Nothing Phone (1) is the best-selling smartphone in the segment and the phone is still receiving great response from buyers in Flipkart sales. The UK-based tech startup Nothing, helmed by Carl Pei, released its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), and it will soon have a successor in the form of the Nothing Phone (2). 

    With flagship-level features, the Nothing Phone (2) is thought to be a premium game-changer from the firm. The Nothing Phone (2) will launch in July, and Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. 

    The Nothing Phone (1) is now being offered at a significant discount during the Flipkart sale as the business prepares to release the Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (1) is presently on sale at Flipkart for only Rs 749, after receiving a Rs 39,250 reduction.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: 'Several new Macs' may be unveiled alongside mixed-reality headset, says report

    Nothing Phone (1) with 256GB storage is currently listed at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can flat Rs 1,250 off on HDFC Bank EMI transactions, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 30,749.  The price of the Nothing Phone (1) has now reduced to Rs 749 thanks to an additional deal from Flipkart to replace your previous smartphone for up to Rs 30,000 off.

    The 6.55-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone (1). The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications, price leaked ahead of launch?

    A 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone. The smartphone's camera configuration has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera arrangement at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

