Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12; smartphone not to come with charger?

The London-based tech company has divulged practically everything about the Nothing Phone ahead of its launch (1). Meanwhile, rumours and leaks that have been circulating on the internet for a long time have hinted at the pricing of the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) will be launching on July 12, the forthcoming smartphone will be released in both India and the worldwide market. Nothing Phone (1) launch ceremony will be streamed live on the company's website, social media networks, and YouTube channel in India. The event will start at 16:00 BST, which is around 8:30PM IST.

Nothing Phone (1) will have dual rear cameras on the back panel, as well as LED lighting and a wireless charging station. According to the most recent leaks, the Nothing Phone (1) will not come with a charger. The smartphone is said to include a fingerprint sensor beneath the display.

The Nothing Phone (1) is scheduled to ship with the newest Android operating system built on top of NothingOS, which provides a more stock Android experience. A 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities is expected to power the smartphone. The corporation has not yet confirmed these information.

The Nothing Phone (1) will have a transparent design. The firm teased the white version of the phone, but rumours and leaks imply a black colour variant, which the company has yet to announce. According to the teasers, the Nothing Phone (1) resembles the iPhone 12 in terms of twin camera system and boxy form. It will include LED lights on the back that will illuminate when there are new notifications. In fact, the business stated that unique ringtones and LED settings will be available for certain contacts. The Glyph patterns, as the business names these LED lights, are tailored so that the LED lights and tune work together.

