    Nokia G42 5G 8GB + 256GB model launched in India in HOT PINK color option; Check specs, price & other details

    After a recent teaser, Nokia has now officially launched the So Pink color option for its G42 smartphone along with a new 8GB + 256GB storage option in India. For those looking for more storage, there’s the new 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 16,999. This smartphone is available in three vibrant colors: So Grey, So Purple, and So Pink.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    HMD Global launched the Nokia G42 5G in the Nokia G series in India last month in 6GB of RAM (5GB of additional virtual RAM) with 128GB storage version. Today, the company has launched a new 8GB of RAM (8GB of additional virtual RAM) with 256GB storage version in the country.

    The Nokia G42 has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. With a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of 450 nits, with the option to raise to 560 nits, it provides a seamless experience. Gorilla Glass 3 provides protection for the display.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    It has an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC inside. There are two different RAM options available for the phone: 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card.

    It runs Android 13 and has a hybrid dual SIM system. It has a 50 MP AF primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, as well as 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture. LED flash, Night mode 2.0, AI Portrait, and OZO 3D audio capture are among the phone's features. A front-facing 8MP camera is available for selfies.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 26,399! Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    A 3.5mm audio connector, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dust and splash protection with an IP52 rating are also included. 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou are among the connectivity possibilities. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W rapid charging.

    The new Nokia G42 5G (16GB (8GB virtual RAM) +256GB) edition will be available in So Grey, So Purple, and So Pink hues and will be priced at Rs. 16,999 at retail shops and on Nokia.com. When you buy the Nokia G42 5G at select retail locations, you'll get a free Bluetooth headset worth Rs. 999 for a limited time.

    If you’re interested in the 8GB+256GB version, mark your calendar for October 18 when it will be officially available to buy. 

    Also Read | iQOO 12 to use flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, may launch in India soon

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
