Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Oppo Find N3 Flip launch in India is set for October 12, Thursday (tomorrow). Oppo Find N3 Flip launch event is scheduled to start on October 12 at 7:00 PM IST. Oppo will be live-streaming the event on its social media handles, including YouTube.

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12 When where to watch event LIVE What you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    The Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch on Thursday, October 12, in India (tomorrow). The Chinese tech giant is anticipated to release its foldable smartphone soon, with colour options including Rose, Black, and Moonlight. It is confirmed that the gadget will ship with the Dimensity 9200 processor from MediaTek.

    The launch event for the Oppo Find N3 Flip is set to begin on October 12 at 7:00 PM IST. The event will be broadcast live on Oppo's social media accounts, including YouTube. We've placed the URL below so interested people may watch the event live.

    Prior to the introduction, the business has already released the major characteristics of the next flip phone. According to Oppo India, the Find N3 Flip will include a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor with LPDDR5X RAM, a 4300mAh battery with 44W Supervooc fast-charging technology, and a 4300mAh battery with 44W Supervooc fast-charging technology. The Oppo Find N3 Flip smartphone comes equipped with Android 13.

    The Oppo Find N3 Flip was released in China earlier this year, and the Indian counterpart appears to have comparable characteristics. According to leaks, the smartphone would include a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as a 3.26-inch outside display.

    The Oppo Find N3 Flip sports three cameras on its back: a 32MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS capability. A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls is also included in the smartphone.

    Regarding cost, rumours state that the Oppo Find N3 Flip would retail for Rs 80,000 and come in two storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Oppo Find N3 Flip, the Find N2 Flip's replacement, is reportedly going up for pre-order in the nation on October 12 at 7:30 PM IST, based on leaks.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart sale 2023 Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 26399 Know how to grab AMAZING deal gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 26,399! Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    iQOO 12 to use flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset may launch in India soon gcw

    iQOO 12 to use flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, may launch in India soon

    OnePlus Open rival to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 likely to launch in India soon Report gcw

    OnePlus Open, rival to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, likely to launch in India soon: Report

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India: 5 things to know before buying it

    Why is Amazon CANCELLING Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro orders worth Rs 2899 gcw

    Why is Amazon CANCELLING Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro orders?

    Recent Stories

    Broccoli to Fatty Fish: 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis ATG EAI

    Broccoli to Fatty Fish: 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis

    Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures RKK

    Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures

    Israel Hamas War: 7 quotes by Benjamin Netanyahu ATG

    Israel-Hamas War: 7 quotes by Benjamin Netanyahu

    5 DIY Coffee masks for glowing complexion anr eai

    5 DIY Coffee masks for glowing complexion

    Secret ingredients to make chicken biryani so delicious rkn

    Secret ingredients to make chicken biryani so delicious

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon