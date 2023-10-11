Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

Oppo Find N3 Flip launch in India is set for October 12, Thursday (tomorrow). Oppo Find N3 Flip launch event is scheduled to start on October 12 at 7:00 PM IST. Oppo will be live-streaming the event on its social media handles, including YouTube.

Prior to the introduction, the business has already released the major characteristics of the next flip phone. According to Oppo India, the Find N3 Flip will include a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor with LPDDR5X RAM, a 4300mAh battery with 44W Supervooc fast-charging technology, and a 4300mAh battery with 44W Supervooc fast-charging technology. The Oppo Find N3 Flip smartphone comes equipped with Android 13.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip was released in China earlier this year, and the Indian counterpart appears to have comparable characteristics. According to leaks, the smartphone would include a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as a 3.26-inch outside display.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip sports three cameras on its back: a 32MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS capability. A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls is also included in the smartphone.

Regarding cost, rumours state that the Oppo Find N3 Flip would retail for Rs 80,000 and come in two storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Oppo Find N3 Flip, the Find N2 Flip's replacement, is reportedly going up for pre-order in the nation on October 12 at 7:30 PM IST, based on leaks.