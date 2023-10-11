Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 26,399! Know how to grab AMAZING deal

Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at just Rs 26,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 off.

The Apple iPhone 13 is now the most affordable flagship model that can be purchased through the official Apple store. Since its release, the Apple iPhone 13 has had an incredible reception, and it was the top seller at the most recent Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. When the Apple iPhone 13 was first released in 2021, it cost Rs 79,900. However, following the release of the Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple drastically reduced the price of the iPhone 13, making it now much more affordable.

The base model of the Apple iPhone 13 costs Rs 59,900 in the Apple store. On the other hand, the cost of the Apple iPhone 13 is significantly less. With an additional Rs 25,600 discount, the Apple iPhone 13 is presently only available for Rs 26,399 on Flipkart.

On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 13 is advertised at Rs 51,999 after a Rs 7,901 discount. In addition, purchasers may get Rs 1000 off credit card transactions with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Citi Bank. The Apple iPhone 13 is now available for Rs 50,999. Aside from that, consumers may save up to Rs 24,600 by exchanging an old smartphone. Buyers may acquire the Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 26,399 from the Flipkart sale with all deals and bank discounts.

The Apple iPhone 13 is without a doubt one of the greatest options if you're looking to get a high-end flagship handset on a budget. It launched the diagonal back camera design, which the business is still using today. The 12MP dual back camera arrangement on the Apple iPhone 13 allows for 4K Dolby Vision HDR shooting.

A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. The gadget can play videos for up to 17 hours, according to the manufacturer. If you want to purchase a high-end Apple iPhone on a tight budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is a good option because it has almost identical features to the Apple iPhone 14 at a significantly lesser cost.