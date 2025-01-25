Nokia and Xiaomi phones delivered in 10 minutes! Check out Blinkit's latest venture

Blinkit now delivers electronics, including smartphones, in select Indian cities within minutes. Partnering with major banks, they offer EMI options on devices like Redmi and Nokia phones, with plans to expand further.

After food, groceries and clothing items, Blinkit is now offering quick deliveries of electronics in select Indian cities and we are talking about phones. Unquestionably convenient, these speedy delivery applications have saved lives. These applications let you order a wide range of things and have them delivered right to your home with a few clicks on your phone.

Keyboards, game consoles, power banks, charging bricks, and storage devices have already been made available on the site. These days, you can purchase Xiaomi and Nokia phones and have them delivered to your house in ten minutes. Additionally, the business has stated that the Blinkit app already offers the Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105.

Additionally, the site will enable users to take advantage of free EMI options for the majority of these phones. To provide the service, the site has worked with top Indian banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Mahindra. Additionally, Blinkit stated that it will soon expand its platform to include additional phones and brands.

Zomato-owned Blinkit has partnered with phone makes like Xiaomi and Nokia for the programme, which has been rolled out in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai at present.

Although it's intriguing to see these quick delivery apps expand their product offerings, it's unclear if consumers actually need a phone or laptop in ten or even fifteen minutes, unless they have an urgent need and don't have time to visit a store or place an online phone order from another e-commerce platform. Even if they don't make the majority of their daily purchases, businesses will undoubtedly find customers given the need and expansion of this market.

