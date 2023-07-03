Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola will be launching Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra today in India, which might undercut Samsung and OPPO foldable phones in pricing. Motorola Razr 40 launch event to be live-streamed at 5 PM. The series is expected to start at a price tag of Rs 59,999. 

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Motorola is all set to launch its new flip-foldables today in India. The new phones under its Razr lineup are Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. The gadgets were launched internationally at the beginning of June, and the India launch occurs after some of these areas have begun to see sales. The launch event for these upcoming foldables has been scheduled for 5 PM, today. The event's embedded YouTube link, which will be streamed live on the company's official channel, is available below.

    What are the expected specs?

    The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It sports a dual-camera setup with a 13MP ultrawide lens (which also doubles as a macro lens) and a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS. Additionally, it sports a 32MP selfie camera. A 3800mAh battery powers the phone, which also supports 30W rapid charging.

    A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage power the Razr 40, in contrast.  It has a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover panel in addition to a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED internal display. It has a separate main camera with a 64MP sensor but shares the Razr 40 Ultra's 13MP ultrawide sensor. A 32MP selfie camera is included as well.

    Expected colours

    While the standard Motorola Razr 40 was available in Azure Grey, Cherry Powder, and Bright Moon White hues, the Razr 40 Ultra is available in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta. These hue choices ought to be accessible in India as well.

    Expected price

    The Motorola Razr 40 series is now available in markets across the world. The 8GB + 128GB version of the Motorola Razr 40 was released last month in China for a starting price of CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 46,000). The forthcoming Motorola Razr 40 series will be sold in India for a starting price of Rs 59,999, according to the leaked listing on Amazon.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
