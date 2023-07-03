Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Apple iPhone 12 is cheaper than Apple AirPods Pro in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that ends today (July 3). Apple iPhone 12 is available at just Rs 16,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 42,901 discount. Check all details.

    Apple iPhone 12 CHEAPER than Apple AirPods Pro on Flipkart know how to grab deal last moment gcw
    After the introduction of the Apple iPhone 15 series, the firm is most likely to discard the Apple iPhone 12. One of Apple's most affordable cellphones available right now is the iPhone 12. The Apple iPhone 12, which was introduced in 2020, is one of the best-selling iPhone models to date. It belongs to the same family as the Apple iPhone 12 series, which also includes the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 signalled the return of variants with square edges and a starting price of Rs 79,900.

    The smartphone has attracted a great deal of interest in prior Flipkart sales, and as of right now (July 3), the Apple iPhone 12 is less expensive than the Apple AirPods Pro in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.

    The Flipkart deal offers the Apple iPhone 12 for only Rs 16,999 after a Rs 42,901 discount. The Apple iPhone 12 is now listed at Rs 59,900 on the company's official online store, but after receiving a Rs 5,901 price decrease on Flipkart, the former Apple flagship is now available for Rs 53,999.

    The iPhone can be purchased for Rs 51,999 after an additional Rs 2,000 reduction is applied to HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card EMI purchases. Additionally, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 35,000 back when you trade in an old smartphone. You can get the Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart for only Rs 16,999 after applying all bank promotions and discounts, saving you Rs 42,901. The Apple AirPods are presently available on Flipkart for Rs 24,990.

    The Super Retina XDR OLED display of the Apple iPhone 12 measures 6.1 inches. The iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip inside. It has an IP68 water resistant rating and a ceramic shield. The camera on the gadget features a 12MP dual camera arrangement in the back. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording is also included. It is also the brand's final phone with a 64GB storage capacity and a vertical twin camera layout. It is a smartphone with high-end functionality that is reasonably priced.

