    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10; From price to specs, all about it

    The company has revealed the official launch date for the Moto G51 5G India on Twitter, and the smartphone will be available on Flipkart beginning December 10.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 4:59 PM IST
    The Motorola Moto G51 5G will be available in India on December 10, according to the company's announcement over the weekend. Flipkart will sell the smartphone, which is part of the company's current affordable smartphone portfolio. The company has revealed the official launch date for the Moto G51 5G India on Twitter, and the smartphone will be available on Flipkart beginning December 10.

    According to previous reports, the smartphone might be the company's first 5G-enabled G-series smartphone priced around Rs. 20,000. The Moto G51 5G was released in Europe last month for EUR 229. (roughly Rs. 19,400).

    Last month, the Moto G51 5G and the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41, and Moto G31 were released in Europe. It has a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, a 50-megapixel triple camera array, and a 6.8-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Moto G51 5G was released in Europe in November, featuring the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The smartphone has UFS 3.1 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. 

    Also Read | Lava Agni 5G: Firm announces launch of its first-ever 5G smartphone on November 9

    The Moto G51 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD display. According to reports, the Moto G51 5G would be one of the first smartphones in India to have the Snapdragon 480+ SoC. It has a triple rear camera module with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Moto G51 5G, like the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41, and Moto G31, which were all released internationally on November 18, comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

    The smartphone is expected to be available in three colour options: Aqua Blue, Bright Silver, and Indigo Blue.

