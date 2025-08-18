Meta is launching Hypernova, its first smart glasses with a display, at a surprisingly lower price of $800. These glasses, launching in September, will feature a small display and integrate with a neural wristband for control.

With the release of its first pair of smart glasses with a display, Meta is poised to make a significant advancement in wearable technology. According to Bloomberg, the device, known internally as Hypernova, is scheduled to make its debut in September. The timing of the development is interesting, but so is the pricing strategy—Meta is apparently launching the gadget for about $800, which is far less than previous projections.

In the initial stages of development, Meta was believed to be targeting a price tag above $1,000, with some estimates suggesting it could go as high as $1,400. Such a placement would have placed Hypernova in the same range as flagship smartphones or perhaps entry-level laptops, making it a challenging sell for users who are still testing the waters with wearable screens. To promote early adoption, the business has reportedly been ready to operate on lower profit margins and has been able to reduce expenses.

With this updated strategy, Meta now wants to maintain the basic price at $800. The starting point itself is more affordable than previously thought, but other options like designer frames or prescription lenses are sure to drive up the cost.

What Do We Know About Hypernova?

A complete augmented reality headset is not what the Hypernova is being marketed as. Rather, it is intended to serve as a link between the next AR gadgets and simple smart glasses. Early information indicates that the right lens of the glasses will have a little display built into it. Wearers won't have to grab their phones to view alerts, notifications, and basic apps thanks to this.

A neural wristband, which Meta has been improving over the last few years, will also be compatible with the spectacles. Instead of using physical buttons or touchpads, users may operate the glasses with tiny hand motions thanks to this attachment, which interprets commands by reading signals from the wrist.

The competition in the larger AR and VR market is another factor that influences the choice to release Hypernova at this time. With a $3,499 starting price when it first hit the market last year, Apple's Vision Pro has drawn criticism for being expensive, bulky, and having a small selection of video content.

Additionally, the action expands upon Meta's earlier wearable technology experiments. Its previous partnership with Ray-Ban produced spectacles that could stream music or take pictures and movies, but those items were marketed more as fashion pieces than as high-tech gadgets. By including a display and combining it with a novel control system, Hypernova expands on that concept.