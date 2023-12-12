Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iQOO 12 India launch today: When and where to watch event live? What to expect?

    iQOO 12 India launch is this week and the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered phone in the country will also get other exciting features. The livestream of the launch will start from 5:00 PM IST on Tuesday. Check all details here.

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    The iQOO 12 India launch date has finally arrived, and the firm is prepared to introduce the nation's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. As is customary, iQOO is releasing the newest phones to Indian customers early on, and this one is no exception. In addition to sporting the newest flagship processor, the iQOO 12 also looks to be a performance beast thanks to other anticipated software updates. The regular iQOO 12 model's webpage is currently live on Amazon's India website, indicating that the model would be sold on the e-commerce platform.

    When and where to watch event LIVE?

    The iQOO 12 India launch event will take place on December 12, and the broadcast will begin at 5:00 PM IST on Tuesday. You may watch the live event on the iQOO India YouTube channel, where you can also find all of the live updates from the launch event.

    The iQOO 12 India pricing is likely to be about Rs 50,000, which is fairly reasonable for a phone with the most recent flagship processor. According to sources, the iQOO 12 will launch this year with a 16GB RAM option costing at Rs 55,000.

    What to expect?

    Based on the information that is currently available, the iQOO 12 may have one of the greatest OLED displays on the market—a 144Hz display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. According to iQOO, their upcoming flagship phone will arrive pre-installed with Android 14, making it the first non-Pixel phone in the nation to do so.

    It has been speculated that the iQOO 12 sports a triple rear camera with 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera. The revealed details about the iQOO 12 also say the phone will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W charging speed out of the box.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
