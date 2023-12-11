WhatsApp to soon allow travellers to book bus tickets in Delhi; Here's how you can access it

In an effort to digitise the travelling experience, the Delhi government is planning to introduce online bus ticketing through WhatsApp. Here's how you will able to use it.

The Delhi government is planning to digitise the entire travelling experience for bus travellers.The city's Transport Department intends to provide the ease of online ticketing via the WhatsApp option for both DTC and cluster buses, motivated by the popularity of Delhi Metro's WhatsApp ticketing. With the help of the technology, travellers will be able to easily reserve bus tickets without having to wait in large lines or hunt for correct change.

In a recent announcement, the Transport Department of the city government announced that it is working on rolling out the digital ticketing system for DTC and cluster buses on WhatsApp. "We have been a pioneer in introducing technology in different sectors in transport. The WhatsApp-based ticketing system will encourage digital ticketing," said Transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

Commuters will be able to purchase bus tickets online with the ease of chatting and connecting on WhatsApp via the chat window once the service becomes live.

Passengers who want to buy a bus ticket on WhatsApp must do the following:

Using WhatsApp, send a "Hello" text message to +91 9650855800.

After that, the chatbot will offer information about bus routes, costs, and other pertinent factors.

After choosing their preferred bus, commuters may finish the payment procedure.

The payment options accepted by the ticket service include credit/debit cards, UPI, and other alternative ways.

As an alternative, travellers may use their cellphones to purchase tickets seamlessly throughout the network by scanning the offered QR code.

Notably, in May of this year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced a ticketing system that was based on WhatsApp. Subsequently, this handy service has been extended to all Delhi Metro routes, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. The ticketing procedure for all city public transport customers would be further streamlined by using a similar system for cluster buses and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).