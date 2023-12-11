Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple store staff to get 2-day 'Vision Pro' training to simplify headset setup: Report

    Apple is reportedly planning to fly a few people from Apple Stores in the US to its Cupertino headquarters to train them for upcoming launch of the Vision Pro headset. These seminars are getting scheduled right now, with the actual training set to begin in January, next month.

    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    With Apple preparing to introduce its Vision Pro headset next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the company is already preparing to teach Apple retail personnel to assist them learn how to use the Vision Pro and ultimately sell it.

    According to the report, Apple is planned to fly a few individuals from Apple Stores in the United States to its Cupertino headquarters for training. They will educate other Apple Store staff once they return. These seminars are now being arranged, with actual training slated to begin in January, next month.

    Visiting Apple employees will be trained for a period of two days, and this is said to be an important event for Apple, as it hopes to make the Vision Pro setup process easy for its customers. This is because the headset would need to be customized for every customer, and if it is set up incorrectly, it may not provide the best user experience.

    “Every step will be carefully orchestrated, including how retail employees approach a customer and how they place the device on a user’s head,” Bloomberg reports.

    Additionally, given that the headset is customised, Apple could encourage consumers to pick it up from one of its official locations, further taking into account the fact that it would initially only be available in the US. Having said that, Gurman claims that the Vision Pro is expected to launch before March of 2024, maybe even in early 2024.

    Apple refers to the mixed-reality headgear known as the Vision Pro as a "spatial computer" and a technical marvel. Because of this, it will cost $3,499, which is a bit more than it would if you were to add bespoke prescription-grade lenses. It is claimed that the headset's two micro-OLED panels, which have a combined 23 million pixels, can achieve a maximum refresh rate.

     The headset also features a “three-dimensional camera,” which facilitates the Apple Vision Pro to let “users capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favorite memories with Spatial Audio.” The headset runs on Apple’s new 3D interface, called VisionOS.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
