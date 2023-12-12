iOS 17.2 update: Journal app, Spatial video support rolled out; Know how to download it

Apple has rolled out its iOS 17.2 update with a host of new features, particularly tailored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. This version brings forth a slew of promised features, including the new Journal app and the ability to capture ‘Spatial Video’ for the Apple Vision Pro headset coming in early 2024. Read on to know what's new.

The Journal app from Apple is intended to make it simple to record your everyday activities while on the move. It isn't groundbreaking, but it does one thing better than other journaling apps: it displays "Moments" from your iPhone data, which includes workouts, locations, and even pictures. It is now simple to enter these occurrences into your journal.

Customisable notifications and private, tailored suggestions are offered by on-device machine learning to encourage diary entries and assist users form writing habits. Third-party journaling applications may now recommend moments for users to write about with the help of the new Journaling Suggestions API, according to Apple.

Additionally, users have the option to lock the Journal app using Touch ID, Face ID, or their device passcode, as well as to enable secondary authentication. Furthermore, every Journal entry is "end-to-end encrypted when stored in iCloud, so that no one other than the user can access them," according to Apple.

A 'Translate' trigger for the Action Button is another significant addition to iOS 17.2, especially for the iPhone 15 Pro models. You may now configure the button to initiate translation, which could come in useful for someone who frequently interacts with a diverse range of individuals.

How To Download iOS 17.2 Update

Firstly, you need to have a supported iPhone. If you already have iOS 17—that means you can get this one as well. Proceed to Settings > General > Software Update after that. You must click on "Download and Install" here. To guarantee a seamless updating procedure, make sure you have a strong connection and that your battery is at least 50% to 60% before starting.