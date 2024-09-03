Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far

    A Bloomberg report suggests that low inventory of iPhone SE 3 hints at an impending launch of iPhone SE 4, though a 2025 release is more probable. Additionally, report suggests that Apple could also unveil AirPods 4 in 2 variants, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad Mini 7 at the upcoming event.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 5:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    It's almost official that Apple will debut its most recent iPhone 16 series on September 9 at its much-publicized "It's Glowtime" event. Furthermore, there are rumours circulating that Apple may reveal the iPad Mini 7, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 in 2 versions during the next event.

    A new report from Bloomberg suggests that a number of Apple products due for an upgrade are running low on stock, including the iPhone SE 3, suggesting that its successor, the iPhone SE 4, may be coming sooner than expected.

    According to a rumour by Android Authority, Apple may be aiming to announce the SE 4 during the September 9 event, given the limited availability of the iPhone SE 3. It may also be the ideal opportunity for Apple to showcase its AI features on a low-cost gadget through the use of Apple Intelligence.

    The report does concede, though, that there is little possibility Apple would reveal the SE 4 during the event—it is only scheduled to introduce new flagship iPhones. Rather, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to appear in March or April of 2025.

    According to rumours, Apple intended to leave the iPhone SE 4's appearance mostly unchanged from the iPhone 14, with a little adjustment made to make room for the single 48MP rear camera sensor. The SE 4 is probably going to use the same vertical camera arrangement as the iPhone 16. Notably, in order to possibly record spatial video, the future iPhone 16 model is probably going to use a vertical camera structure, similar to the iPhone X or iPhone 12 models.

    Anticipated to retail for about $500, the phone SE 4 is said to be equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C connector, and an action button.

