    iPhone 15 Pro Max: If you pre-order today, you will get Apple smartphone in November

    iPhone 15 Pro Max: Upon checking the status of iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries in India, if you place an order as of Sunday, September 17, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Natural Titanium would be delivered between November 3 and November 9.

    iPhone 15 Pro Max: If you pre-order today, you will get Apple smartphone in November
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Due to the high demand, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series went live in India earlier this week. Customers can expect to receive their pre-ordered iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro models in November. It comes as no surprise that Apple's website states that if you place an order as of Sunday, September 17, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Natural Titanium will be delivered between November 3 and November 9. This information was obtained by examining the status of iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries in India.

    This offers two scenarios for Apple's iPhone 15 series this year: either the Pro range is more popular than the normal iPhone 15 models, or Apple may have less Pro model supplies. You should order a new iPhone 15 series phone from Apple as soon as possible if you intend to do so in either situation. Additionally, we advise contacting your neighbourhood retailers and dealers because they might be able to set up units more quickly.

    Report notes that the new iPhone 15 Pro Max could face delays in the US, China, and Japan, which could be a sign of strong demand for the new models.

    The iPhone 15 with the base 128GB comes with a price of Rs 79,900 and the 256GB model will be sold for Rs 89,900. The 512GB version will be available for consumers with a price tag of Rs 1,09,900. 

    The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 1,34,900, and the 256GB variant will cost you Rs 1,44,900. People can also buy the 512GB model for Rs 1,64,900 or the 1TB variant for Rs 1,84,900.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
