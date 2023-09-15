iPhone 15 to have better battery than iPhone 14

The Chinese regulatory documentation has provided details about the battery specifications for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. Interestingly, Apple did not emphasize any significant battery life improvements for the new iPhone 15 models when compared to their immediate predecessors.

The Chinese regulatory documentation has provided details about the battery specifications for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 is equipped with a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and has a wattage rating of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro boasts a slightly smaller 3,274mAh battery with a wattage rating of 12.70Wh.

Here's a summary of the battery capacities for the entire iPhone 15 lineup:

iPhone 15: 3,349mAh

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383mAh

iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422mAh

This contrasts with the pre-event rumors that suggested the A17 Pro chip's enhanced efficiency would lead to better battery performance. According to Apple's provided estimates, the approximate battery life for each iPhone 15 model is as follows:

This contrasts with the pre-event rumors that suggested the A17 Pro chip's enhanced efficiency would lead to better battery performance. According to Apple's provided estimates, the approximate battery life for each iPhone 15 model is as follows:

iPhone 15: 20 hours

iPhone 15 Plus: 26 hours

iPhone 15 Pro: 23 hours

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 29 hours

All four models of the iPhone 15 series were officially unveiled by Apple earlier this week and will be available for pre-order starting this Friday. The devices are scheduled to be released on September 22.

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature impressive 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively. They are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset and come equipped with a high-resolution 48MP primary camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with the A17 Pro chipset and retain the same display sizes as their predecessors.

