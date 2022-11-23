iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

Apple is already hard at work on the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro, which analysts believe will be a lot different from the iPhone 14 Pro. Here are some things you should know about the iPhone 15 Pro range.

Apple’s current-generation iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are definitely the best premium smartphones you can buy. The hottest iPhones on the market, they have excellent cameras, an always-on display, and an interactive Dynamic Island.

The 2023 iPhone 15 Pro, meanwhile, is already under development in Cupertino, and experts predict that it will differ significantly from the iPhone 14 Pro. Despite Apple's cloak of secrecy, there are several aspects of the iPhone 15 Pro lineup that are known.

To be made of titanium: The Apple Watch Ultra has a titanium case, so it's possible that the more recent iPhone 15 Pro may as well. The back panel will however still be made of glass. Instead of a flat rear panel as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series phones have, the iPhone 15 Pro could sport a rounded one.

Likely to be called 'Ultra': According to some rumours, Apple's next Pro Max variant will be known as the "iPhone 15 Ultra." More specifically, Bloomberg's Ming-Chi Kuo asserts that the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra may have contributed to the shift in the marketing moniker. It is obvious that Apple wants the iPhone 15 Pro to stand out from the cheaper iPhone 15 model, thus altering the name from "Pro Max" to "Ultra" makes perfect sense.

USB-C charging port: A USB-C port may very well be included on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple will be forced to add a USB-C charging connector to the iPhone as a result of new legislation in the EU that will force the company to start manufacturing an iPhone model with the port starting in 2024.

Amazing periscope lens: Additionally, a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro has been rumored. In essence, a periscope camera bends light using a prism or a set of mirrors. Apple has allegedly been developing periscope lenses for its iPhone line for years, but none of the devices have yet to feature the technology. If true, Apple will be able to have an optical zoom that is lossless and does not affect image quality while zooming.

