Black Friday Sale 2022: From iPad Pro to MacBook Air; check out amazing offers on Apple products

Black Friday sale 2022 on Apple products: The sale continues till November 27. Here's a look at the offers on Apple products such as the MacBook Air (2020) and iPad (9th gen). Croma is currently offering discounts on several Apple products like MacBook and the iPhone lineup.

In the US, Black Friday is a yearly shopping occasion that starts on the Friday after Thanksgiving and often finishes on the following Monday, also referred to as Cyber Monday. Black Friday falls on November 25 this year. While Black Friday sales are not often held on Indian e-commerce platforms, this has changed in recent years. On November 18, Croma began their own Black Friday deal, which would last until November 27.

Discounts are now being offered by Croma on a number of Apple items, including the MacBook and the iPhone series. The Macbook Air 2022 is available for Rs 1,05,090 during the sale, with an additional Rs 10,000 off when you purchase. This implies that with the cashback or quick discount offer, you may get the more recent MacBook Air for Rs 95,090. The MacBook Pro 2022 starts from 1,16,990 with the same instant discount of Rs 10,000.

Also Read | Want to host Watch Party on Prime Video? Here's step-by-step guide to do so

However, the older Apple MacBook Air 2020, which is on sale for Rs 77,090, is one of the finest bargains. This is if you include the Rs 10,000 discount for bank offers. If you opt to purchase a MacBook through Croma's website and you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you will receive an immediate discount of Rs 10,000. Given that the old 2020 MacBook Air is just capable, the Croma deal is quite the steal.

The HDFC Bank credit card is now giving a Rs 10,000 immediate payback incentive to users who utilise an EMI. When you pay the balance in full, the lower price is applied.

Also Read | 4 reasons why you should buy Jabra Evolve2 buds

For those considering purchasing a new iPad, the iPad Air 9th generation is available for Rs 26,900, inclusive of a Rs 3,000 final price reduction. The discount of Rs 3000 is valid for the payment method.

On Croma, Apple's iPad Pro is eligible for a Rs 4,000 rebate. Users of HDFC Bank Credit Cards are eligible for an immediate discount or a Rs. 3,000 rebate on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB version). There was a Rs 4,000 discount on the latest iPhone 14.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium, may ditch iPhone 14, iPhone 13 design

In addition to Apple, the Croma sale offers lower prices on computers, refrigerators, mobile accessories, TVs, and other electrical items. During the sale, TWS earbuds and other accessories like portable chargers are also heavily discounted.