    Want to host Watch Party on Prime Video? Here's step-by-step guide to do so

    Prime Video allows users to invite up to 100 participants to a Watch Party. Watch Party is open to anyone with a valid invite link. Here's a step-by-step guide to starting a Watch Party on Prime Video in a Web Browser.

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    A streaming service for on-demand video, Amazon Prime requires a monthly membership. The streaming platform makes available movies and TV shows created by Amazon Studios or with streaming rights. Users of Prime Video are permitted to host Watch Parties with up to 100 guests. With a valid invite link, anybody may join the Watch Party. However, they must be an Amazon Prime subscriber and have access to eligible Prime Video titles in your nation.

    Step 1: Open the Prime Video app on your iPad or iPhone.

    Step 2: Open the video you wish to view with Prime membership (those with the Prime logo or the Watch Now with Prime option, as well as those that are for sale or rent). It should be noted that both the host and any other attendees must independently purchase or rent the qualifying title in order to take part in the Watch Party.

    Step 3: On the detail page, click Watch Party.

    Step 4: Under the Chat name, type the desired user name.

    Step 5: To create a Watch Party link, select "Create Watch Party."

    Step 6: Invite others by clicking the "Distribute" button or choose Copy Link to share it using the various third-party apps.

    Here are the 10 bing-worthy series to watch this week on Prime Video.
    1. The Boys.
    2. Mirzapur.
    3. Outer Range.
    4. Mammals.
    5. Paper Girls.

    In India, Amazon Prime Video provides annual and monthly subscriptions. Although Amazon Prime Video's monthly package is Rs 179, customers must spend Rs 1,499 to sign up for the service for a full year. Additionally, Amazon just introduced a smartphone version of Prime Video in India for Rs 599 annually. Users can watch content in standard definition (SD) quality using the mobile version.

