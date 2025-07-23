The Vivo V60 5G is rumored to boast impressive features, including a triple rear camera setup with two 50MP sensors, a 50MP selfie camera, and a powerful 6,500mAh battery.

Reports suggest that the Vivo V60 5G smartphone will launch in India on August 12th. It is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor. Expected pricing details for this new Vivo smartphone have also surfaced, indicating it will be a mid-range device. Recently, a tipster posted renders of the Vivo V60 online, showcasing a capsule-shaped rear camera module.

What is the expected price of the Vivo V60 5G?

Gadget 360, citing Smartprix, reports that the Vivo V60 is expected to be priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000 in India. It is rumored to be available in three colors: Mist Gray, Moonlight Blue, and Auspicious Gold. Leaks suggest the Vivo V60 will succeed the Vivo V50, which was released on February 17th. The Vivo V50 launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants were priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively, in India. This handset offered Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Gray color options.

Vivo V60 Expected Specifications

Reports indicate the new handset will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits. The phone, which supports 90W fast charging, runs on Funtouch OS based on Android 16. It may also include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader for unlocking, and IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

Recently surfaced renders show the phone will have a ZEISS-branded triple rear camera setup. The aforementioned report also suggests camera specifications for the Vivo V60. Reports indicate the handset will have a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto sensor. It may also feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies. Previous reports suggest the Vivo V60 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with a 6,500mAh battery pack.