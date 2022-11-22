Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium, may ditch iPhone 14, iPhone 13 design

The Apple iPhone 15 will have a border that will look quite similar to the bottom edges on the case of Apple's new MacBook Pro models. The tweets from the leaker also suggest that despite the change in body, iPhone 15 will still have a back glass.

Since the September release of the iPhone 14 series, Apple iPhone 15 rumours have taken over the internet. Although it is still too soon to forecast the exact details of the smartphone that will be shown later in the year, there have been some credible rumours regarding the iPhone 15 in recent months. Up until now, the USB-C connector and Dynamic Island in each model were thought to be the main selling points of the iPhone 15 series. However, a recent report says otherwise. The Apple iPhone 15 will have a new design with a titanium chassis and curved back edges that will replace the existing squared off design, claims well-known Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro.

This is the first time we've heard anything regarding Apple's intention to alter the body of the next iPhone model. Until now, it was rumoured that the Apple iPhone 15 will adhere to the same design language as its predecessor. Since the release of the Apple iPhone 12 series, Apple has adhered to the same flat edged design. The iPhone 11 was the final time Apple employed curved edges in a smartphone.

The border of the Apple iPhone 15 will, according to the leaker, resemble the bottom borders of Apple's new MacBook Pro models quite a bit. The tweets from the leaker also imply that the iPhone 15 will still feature a back glass despite the change in form. It's important to note that the titanium alloy chassis for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max was also rumoured, however this is not the case.

For those who don't know, titanium is much harder than stainless steel and more scratch-resistant. Due to its stiffness, titanium can tolerate bending as well. Titanium has been used by Apple for a time. Titanium is used in both the recently released Apple Watch Ultra and the actual Apple card, but if the leaker is to be believed, this will be the first iPhone the firm has produced using titanium.

Four versions are anticipated to be part of the Apple iPhone 15 series: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to reports, the normal iPhone 15 models and the iPhone 15 Pro versions would differ significantly. It is anticipated that the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 would have an improved camera, RAM, and CPU. It is also anticipated that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would have a quicker USB-C charging connection.

The Apple iPhone 15 series will be the company's smartphone line without the recognisable Lightning Port. In order to comply with new EU and Indian rules that call for a universal connector to cut down on e-waste, Apple was obliged to alter the USB-C port.

