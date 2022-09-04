Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

    Apple will unveil the much awaited iPhone 14 series on September 7. Rumours and leaks suggest that, just like last year, this year too, Apple will introduce four new iPhone models.

    iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7 Here are 5 things we know about Apple phone gcw
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    The Apple's iPhone 14 is finally launching. On September 7, Apple will introduce the eagerly anticipated iPhone 14 series. Like last year, it appears from rumours and leaks that Apple will release four new iPhone models this year as well. Now, just like every year, the standard model known as the iPhone 14 is believed to be the event's headliner.

    Apple hasn't officially released pricing information, but rumours indicate that the iPhone 14 will start out significantly less expensive than the iPhone 13. According to one of the most recent sources, the iPhone 14 will be offered for $749, around $50 less than the iPhone 13, when it launches.

    Almost all information regarding the iPhone 14 has been made public in advance of its release. Here's what we know so far:

    • The iPhone 14 is anticipated to have the same appearance as the iPhone 13. As a result, the display will have a large notch at the top and narrower bezels with a somewhat larger chin. The Pro variants are expected to be the first iPhone models to feature a pill-shaped design.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator: Report

    • Similar to the iPhone 13, which had an A15 Bionic chip that was a year old, the iPhone 14 is anticipated to include the most recent generation A16 Bionic chipset and up to 128GB of internal storage. According to reports, the A16 chip will only provide a tiny bit more power than the previous generation chipset.
    • It is also said that the display size is the same as the iPhone 13. The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display seen on the next iPhone 14 will be loaded with features. According to rumours, the corporation will release an Always-on display, but it will only be available on Pro versions.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected, suggests report

    • The iPhone 14 is said to include two cameras on the back and one camera for selfies up front. According to reports, the iPhone 14 will have upgraded cameras, with low-light photography seeing the biggest boost. Apple is anticipated to either release an astrophotography or ultra-wide camera option, although this might possibly be restricted to the Pro models in light of the Apple Far Out event invitation.
    • In terms of software, the iPhone 14 and the complete series will ship with iOS 16 preinstalled. Last but not least, it is anticipated that the iPhone 14's battery life would surpass that of the iPhone 13, which comfortably lasted a day.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
