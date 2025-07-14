Motorola G85 5G is now available on Flipkart for incredible price of about Rs 15,000 after significant discount. This phone boasts impressive features like a curved AMOLED display, vegan leather back, and processor, making it a steal at this price.

Motorola's latest 5G phone with 12GB of RAM is available at a impressive price during the new GOAT Sale on Flipkart. The phone is now available for about Rs 15,000 after the business drastically reduced its pricing. Users have taken to this Motorola model because of its unique features, which include a gorgeous curved AMOLED display and a vegan leather back. It was introduced in India last year and has several good features, like a 5000mAh battery and 256GB of storage.

Motorola G85: Flipkart offer you can't miss

The Motorola G85 5G is currently available for Rs 15,999 after a Rs 5,000 price drop on Flipkart. The initial MRP of Rs 20,999 was established. Additionally, you can receive a 5% cashback rebate on your purchase. Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, Urban Grey, and Viva Magenta are the four eye-catching colour options available for this phone, which has two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

You may get this smartphone for Rs 10,000 if your previous one sells for Rs 6,000. The state of your previous smartphone will determine the precise worth, though.

Motorola G85: Features and specifications

A 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a fast refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits is a highlight of the Motorola G85. Additionally, it has a fingerprint sensor built into the screen that is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Up to 256GB of internal storage, 12GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU power it. It is powered on Android 14's Hello UI. Additionally, the smartphone's rear features a high-end vegan leather design. Furthermore, the phone has a number of AI functions, such as swipe-to-share.

This smartphone is capable of 33W USB Type C charging and features a 5,000mAh battery. It has two stereo speakers and is rated IP52 for protection to water and dust. A 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens are part of the dual camera arrangement on the rear for shooting. For taking selfies and making video calls, the smartphone has a 32MP camera.