Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator: Report

    Apple is all set to roll out the new iPhone 14 lineup. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, the market is abuzz with rumours of a new notch design for the phones. The lineup is likely to come with two screen sizes, - 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Max.

    iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    The new iPhone 14 series will soon be released by Apple. The market is buzzing with rumours of a new notch design for the phones ahead of the eagerly anticipated debut. The forthcoming phone is said to include a sizable pill-shaped cutout design in the top centre of the display, according to unnamed sources cited by MacRumors.

    The intriguing thing about the notch design is that while the display is off, it will seem as two cutouts: a pill shape and a hole punch. Additionally, the complete device will be seen as a single pill-shaped unit when the display goes on. The tipper said that Apple might also use the cutouts' surrounding blacked-out regions to conduct contests.  This means, the company will make the area slightly wider to fit the status icon on the left and ride sides or may even extend it downwards into a large square when delivering notifications.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected, suggests report

    The blank area between the cuts on the iPhone 14 Pro, according to a media reports, will reportedly be utilised to house privacy indicators. Currently, anytime an app utilises the camera on an iPhone, a little welcome dot shows up on the screens.

    With the revised notch design, Apple hopes to provide users with a more MacBook-like experience, complete with a green LED that is always visible while the camera is active. An orange LED might be placed in the notch to show when an app on the phone is using the microphone.

    According to the source, Apple may entirely restructure the camera app for the iPhone 14 and relocate the majority of the functions to the top of the screen. Apple won't be launching the iPhone 14 Mini model. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to have screens that measure 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, in the lineup.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

    At Apple's Far Out event, which will take place on September 7 at the company's headquarters, all the expectations and rumours regarding the iPhone 14 range will be verified. According to Indian time zones, the event will start about 10:30 PM.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung takes dig at Apple with new ad ahead of iPhone 14 launch watch video gcw

    Samsung takes dig at Apple with new ad ahead of iPhone 14 launch | Watch

    Here s how Samsung will play a huge role in Apple iPhone 14 Pro success gcw

    Here's how Samsung will play a huge role in Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s success

    Apple to add iconic devices to obsolete products list know which what it means gcw

    Apple may add many iconic devices to its ‘obsolete products’ list; Know products here

    Apple iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected iphone 13 suggests report gcw

    iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected, suggests report

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India China at the same time in 2023 gcw

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

    Recent Stories

    One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know AJR

    One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda Liger sinks drb

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger sinks

    Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video - gps

    Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video

    Everyone in BJP is spotless? Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark - adt

    'Everyone in BJP is spotless?' Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark

    Here s what Supertech will do with the Noida land where twin towers once stood gcw

    Here's what Supertech will do with the Noida land where twin towers once stood

    Recent Videos

    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon