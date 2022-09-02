iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator: Report

Apple is all set to roll out the new iPhone 14 lineup. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, the market is abuzz with rumours of a new notch design for the phones. The lineup is likely to come with two screen sizes, - 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Max.

The intriguing thing about the notch design is that while the display is off, it will seem as two cutouts: a pill shape and a hole punch. Additionally, the complete device will be seen as a single pill-shaped unit when the display goes on. The tipper said that Apple might also use the cutouts' surrounding blacked-out regions to conduct contests. This means, the company will make the area slightly wider to fit the status icon on the left and ride sides or may even extend it downwards into a large square when delivering notifications.

The blank area between the cuts on the iPhone 14 Pro, according to a media reports, will reportedly be utilised to house privacy indicators. Currently, anytime an app utilises the camera on an iPhone, a little welcome dot shows up on the screens.

With the revised notch design, Apple hopes to provide users with a more MacBook-like experience, complete with a green LED that is always visible while the camera is active. An orange LED might be placed in the notch to show when an app on the phone is using the microphone.

According to the source, Apple may entirely restructure the camera app for the iPhone 14 and relocate the majority of the functions to the top of the screen. Apple won't be launching the iPhone 14 Mini model. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to have screens that measure 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, in the lineup.

At Apple's Far Out event, which will take place on September 7 at the company's headquarters, all the expectations and rumours regarding the iPhone 14 range will be verified. According to Indian time zones, the event will start about 10:30 PM.