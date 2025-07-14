The Vivo X200 FE enters the Indian market with high-end features like a powerful camera system, long battery life, and robust performance, all within a compact design. It offers a compelling alternative to small flagship phones like the iPhone 16.

In addition to the Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo has introduced the much awaited X200 FE to the Indian market, establishing it as a formidable competitor in the cutthroat market for small, mid-range smartphones, which is dominated by devices like the Apple iPhone 16 and OnePlus 13s. The X200 FE was created to appeal to consumers looking for high-end features without the flagship price tag and a small form factor by providing an alluring combination of cameras, a long battery life, and strong performance.

Vivo X200 FE: Price and Colours

Based closely on the Chinese Vivo S30 Pro Mini, the Vivo X200 FE joins India's fiercely competitive premium midrange market. The phone costs Rs 54,999 for the basic model, which has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The most expensive variant, which has 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, costs Rs 59,999. Luxe Grey, Amber Yellow, and Frost Blue are the colour options that the X200 FE will come in.

Vivo X200 FE: Design and Display

The Vivo X200 FE has a thin and small design, with flat sides more like Apple's iPhone 16 and a thickness of less than 8mm. With a 6.31-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, it promises a vivid visual experience for surfing, video consumption, and daily work.

Vivo X200 FE: Camera Details

The camera system of the X200 FE is yet another noteworthy feature. The smartphone promises outstanding shooting capabilities for its price range because to its two 50MP ZEISS-branded lenses on the back for primary and telephoto photographers. An 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens completes this primary arrangement.

Vivo X200 FE: Processor and Other Details

The Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU, which is a 2024 flagship chip. It has UFS 3.1 storage, which guarantees quick data transfers and app loads. The smartphone's feature-rich and user-friendly UI is powered by Vivo's FunTouch OS 15, which is based on the most recent version of Android 15.

Another priority is durability; the X200 FE has IP68 and IP69 classifications for resistance to water and dust, which means it can withstand submersion in water and even high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

Vivo X200 FE: Battery

With a sizable 6,500mAh silicon carbide battery—a huge capacity battery for a small flagship device—the X200 FE's battery life is yet another important attribute. Additionally, the gadget supports 90W wired fast charging, which minimises downtime and enables quick power-ups.

The Vivo X200 FE offers a high-end, small flagship-class experience, competing with devices like the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25, and OnePlus 13s.