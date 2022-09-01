iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected, suggests report

While some reports have hinted at a price bump of up to a $100, analysts at TrendForce believe the iPhone 14 line-up would be priced more aggressively to the tune of around $50 more than the iPhone 13 models.

The iPhone 14 series, which is set to launch globally on September 7, will be priced not too far off from their predecessor models, according to a report. The iPhone 14 line-up, according to experts at TrendForce, will be aggressively priced, costing about $50 more than the iPhone 13 models, despite other rumours suggesting a price increase of up to $100.

The idea that Apple might not release an iPhone 14 Mini this year, meaning the iPhone 14 would ultimately replace it and be priced similarly to the Mini, could be one of the causes. According to rumours, an iPhone 14 Max model would be released this year.

According to reports, an iPhone 14 Max model will be released this year, which would replace it in terms of placement and cost.

In light of the price of the iPhone 13, TrendForce estimates that the iPhone 14 will cost roughly $750 ($50 more than the iPhone 13 Mini). Similar to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Max may cost roughly $850 ($50 more).

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

According to the same reasoning, the iPhone 14 Pro models—the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max—could cost $1,050 and $1,150, respectively.

When you consider the extensive list of changes that Apple is allegedly working on for them, if this information turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max may end up being one of the most aggressively priced "pro" iPhones ever.

The specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be far greater than those of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which appeared to be more standard models. According to rumours, they would include the Apple A16 CPU and a more potent 120Hz LTPO display with always-on capabilities. They are also said to include a new 48MP primary sensor with support for 8K video recording and faster LPDDR5 RAM. In these models, Apple reportedly also plans to include an upgraded ultrawide-angle camera.

Also Read | iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

The big Apple event is less than a week away, but the rumours aren't going away. On September 7, the Cupertino-based company will host its "Far out" event, during which it is anticipated to make some significant announcements on stage including new iPhones, Apple watches, and updated Airpods Pro. At its campus in Cupertino, Apple will most likely have an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater. The event will begin at 10:30 p.m. India time, and it will also be broadcast live on YouTube, the Apple website, and the Apple TV app.