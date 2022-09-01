Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected, suggests report

    While some reports have hinted at a price bump of up to a $100, analysts at TrendForce believe the iPhone 14 line-up would be priced more aggressively to the tune of around $50 more than the iPhone 13 models.

    Apple iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected iphone 13 suggests report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    The iPhone 14 series, which is set to launch globally on September 7, will be priced not too far off from their predecessor models, according to a report.  The iPhone 14 line-up, according to experts at TrendForce, will be aggressively priced, costing about $50 more than the iPhone 13 models, despite other rumours suggesting a price increase of up to $100.

    The idea that Apple might not release an iPhone 14 Mini this year, meaning the iPhone 14 would ultimately replace it and be priced similarly to the Mini, could be one of the causes. According to rumours, an iPhone 14 Max model would be released this year.

    According to reports, an iPhone 14 Max model will be released this year, which would replace it in terms of placement and cost.

    In light of the price of the iPhone 13, TrendForce estimates that the iPhone 14 will cost roughly $750 ($50 more than the iPhone 13 Mini). Similar to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Max may cost roughly $850 ($50 more).

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

    According to the same reasoning, the iPhone 14 Pro models—the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max—could cost $1,050 and $1,150, respectively.

    When you consider the extensive list of changes that Apple is allegedly working on for them, if this information turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max may end up being one of the most aggressively priced "pro" iPhones ever.

    The specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be far greater than those of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which appeared to be more standard models. According to rumours, they would include the Apple A16 CPU and a more potent 120Hz LTPO display with always-on capabilities. They are also said to include a new 48MP primary sensor with support for 8K video recording and faster LPDDR5 RAM. In these models, Apple reportedly also plans to include an upgraded ultrawide-angle camera.

    Also Read |  iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

    The big Apple event is less than a week away, but the rumours aren't going away. On September 7, the Cupertino-based company will host its "Far out" event, during which it is anticipated to make some significant announcements on stage including new iPhones, Apple watches, and updated Airpods Pro. At its campus in Cupertino, Apple will most likely have an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater. The event will begin at 10:30 p.m. India time, and it will also be broadcast live on YouTube, the Apple website, and the Apple TV app.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India China at the same time in 2023 gcw

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

    Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event read details here gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

    Apple iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro gcw

    iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone gcw

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone

    Recent Stories

    How Aadhaar reunited Sachin Kumar with his family, 6 years after he went missing

    How Aadhaar reunited Sachin Kumar with his family, 6 years after he went missing

    Is Twitter testing edit tweet option Here s what social media company said gcw

    Is Twitter testing 'edit tweet' option? Here's what social media company said

    Leandro Paredes is joining Juventus on loan from PSG; how special is he?-ayh

    Leandro Paredes is joining Juventus on loan from PSG; how special is he?

    Newly mom Sonam Kapoor shows off her post-partum belly on her Instagram story; here's what she said (VIDEO) RBA

    Newly mom Sonam Kapoor shows off her post-partum belly on her Instagram story; here's what she said (VIDEO)

    Poland to seek USD 1 3 trillion from Germany for Nazis World War II invasion occupation gcw

    Poland seeks USD 1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II invasion, occupation

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon