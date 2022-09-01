Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is just a week away from launch and the prices of the new devices are leaked online. The US-based technology giant will also stream the launch event online on all its social media platforms and website including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Apple is set to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watches and other products on September 7 at the Apple Far Out event at its Cupertino campus in the US. The US-based technology giant will also stream the launch event online on all its social media platforms and website including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

A week from now, Apple's iPhone 14 series will go on sale, and the new phones' pricing have already been posted online. Taxes and customs in India will make products more expensive, and if the alleged "Satellite communication" capacity exists, costs will also increase. These prices should be treated with caution, as with any leaks.

iPhone 14: $749 (INR 59,440)

iPhone 14 Plus: $849 (INR 67376)

iPhone 14 Pro: $1,049 (INR 83248)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,149 (INR 91184)

Four variants and no iPhone 14 mini are reportedly part of the 2022 iPhone 14 range. This time, the iPhone 14 range includes the iPhone 14 Max, which has a bigger display size and similar internals to the standard iPhone 14 model. Additionally, the base iPhone 14 and 14 Max models are said to use the same A15 Bionic SoCs seen in the iPhone 13 with significant enhancements. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are rumoured to use the newer, more powerful A16 SoC. The new front camera in the form of a pill and the Face-ID sensors will only be available on the Pro models.

Apple is also anticipated to release a new Pro model of its Series 8 Apple Watch. This Apple Watch Pro is a version of the Apple Watch that is "tough," sports- and adventure-oriented and has useful functions. Apart from the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also likely to introduce the second-generation AirPods Pro and the new Apple Watch Series 8 with a "Pro" variant during its Far Out September 7 event, which starts at 10:30pm IST.