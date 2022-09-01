Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

    Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is just a week away from launch and the prices of the new devices are leaked online. The US-based technology giant will also stream the launch event online on all its social media platforms and website including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

    Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event read details here gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    Apple is set to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watches and other products on September 7 at the Apple Far Out event at  its Cupertino campus in the US. The US-based technology giant will also stream the launch event online on all its social media platforms and website including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

    A week from now, Apple's iPhone 14 series will go on sale, and the new phones' pricing have already been posted online. Taxes and customs in India will make products more expensive, and if the alleged "Satellite communication" capacity exists, costs will also increase. These prices should be treated with caution, as with any leaks.

    iPhone 14: $749 (INR 59,440)
    iPhone 14 Plus: $849 (INR 67376)
    iPhone 14 Pro: $1,049 (INR 83248)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,149 (INR 91184)

    Also Read | Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    Four variants and no iPhone 14 mini are reportedly part of the 2022 iPhone 14 range. This time, the iPhone 14 range includes the iPhone 14 Max, which has a bigger display size and similar internals to the standard iPhone 14 model. Additionally, the base iPhone 14 and 14 Max models are said to use the same A15 Bionic SoCs seen in the iPhone 13 with significant enhancements. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are rumoured to use the newer, more powerful A16 SoC. The new front camera in the form of a pill and the Face-ID sensors will only be available on the Pro models.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced; Here's what you can expect from launch

    Apple is also anticipated to release a new Pro model of its Series 8 Apple Watch. This Apple Watch Pro is a version of the Apple Watch that is "tough," sports- and adventure-oriented and has useful functions. Apart from the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also likely to introduce the second-generation AirPods Pro and the new Apple Watch Series 8 with a "Pro" variant during its Far Out September 7 event, which starts at 10:30pm IST. 

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro gcw

    iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone gcw

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25000 on Flipkart Here s how to buy it gcw

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25,000 on Flipkart? Here's how to buy it

    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch all details here gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch

    Recent Stories

    Kpop Jungkook birthday Curious about BTS youngest members net worth Here is all you need to know drb

    Jungkook birthday: Curious about BTS’ youngest members' net worth? Here’s all you need to know

    football ISL 2022-23 to start from October 7 in Kochi: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch and more snt

    ISL 2022-23 to start from October 7: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch and more

    Kia Sonet X Line launched in new colour priced at Rs 13 39 lakh Know latest additions gcw

    Kia Sonet X-Line launched in new colour, priced at Rs 13.39 lakh; Know latest additions

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian moved on ventilator support again; read report RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian moved on ventilator support again; read report

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: It was a heartwarming gesture - Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli bowing down to him-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'It was a heartwarming gesture' - Suryakumar on Kohli bowing down to him

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon