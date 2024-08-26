Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 18 to introduce 6 exciting changes to iPhone's Phone App

    Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 18 update soon after the launch of the iPhone 16 series (likely on September 10). To begin with, Apple will introduce call recording and transcribing features in the upcoming iOS update.

    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    It is anticipated that the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple would reveal the iOS 18 upgrade shortly after the iPhone 16 series launches (probably on September 10). iPhone users should anticipate significant changes in the Phone app, even though we can anticipate the OS to begin rolling out following the debut of the handsets. First, the next iOS version from Apple will include functionality for call recording and transcription.

    1. Call Recording: MacRumors reports that iOS 18.1 will probably include a live call recording feature within the Phone app. An audio message will notify both participants that the recording has begun. The Notes app will display this recording.

    2. Transcription and Summarisation: For convenience, the call recordings stored in the Notes app will be transcribed. The "Summary" button in the transcribed note will provide a keyword-searchable summary of the full chat. But Apple Intelligence will be needed to use this capability. Please take note that only a few languages will support the transcribing feature.

    3. Smarter Dialling: According to MacRumors, the Phone app could integrate T9 dialling, which would allow users to search for names rather than characters. To initiate communication with someone named "Ram," for instance, you may enter 7 for R, 2 for A, and 6 for M. 'Ram's' contact card should appear as a result. Moreover, when you input a contact's number, the program will make suggestions. There may be more options displayed under "More".

    4. SIM Card Swapping: Unlike the previous Settings app, iPhone users may now be able to switch SIM cards using the Control Centre. By long pressing the Cellular Data option, users may switch numbers under the connection controls.

    5. Indian Fonts and Numerals: Apple features fonts in several Indian scripts for making posters on its iOS 18 Preview. "This visual identity is part of your contact card, so you'll see it in the places where you communicate and share," Apple stated.

    6. Call Search: By typing a contact's name or cellphone number into the Recents tab's search bar or keypad, users will be able to locate them instantly. Searching through prior calls, voicemails (transcribed ones), and contacts in the Phone app will also be supported by this functionality. Date, call type, and more search parameters will also be supported.

