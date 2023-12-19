Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Here's how Apple may reverse ban of Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US: Report

    Apple is considering implementing various tweaks to the algorithms of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 so that regulators can clear them for sale in the US. This development comes mere hours after reports surfaced of Apple facing a ban on selling its newest smartwatches in the US.

    Here is how Apple may reverse ban of Apple Watch Series 9 Ultra 2 in US Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Starting on December 21, Apple will no longer be able to sell the most recent Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US. On December 24, which is Christmas eve, customers will be able to pick up or have their orders fulfilled at Apple Stores.

    This action is in accordance with an ITC order resulting from Apple's patent dispute with Masimo, a producer of medical-grade devices like pulse oximeters, which are used to test blood oxygen levels, as 9to5Mac report. Apple is accused of copying Masimo's blood oxygen (SpO2) measuring technology, which is the source of the dispute.

    This news was leaked just hours after it was reported that Apple would not be allowed to sell its newest smartwatches in the US. For those who don't know, the ITC imposed this restriction as a consequence of a patent infringement lawsuit against Masimo, a company that makes medical-grade devices like pulse oximeters.

    Also Read | Here's why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US

    Apple may be counting on the Biden administration to reject the executive order, but if that doesn't work out, the business will have to cease selling smartwatches on December 21. Store pickups and deliveries would also end by December 24, which is one day before Christmas.

    As an alternative, Apple may decide to settle the dispute directly with Masimo, albeit this is not the manufacturer of the iPhone's usual course of action. The key priorities are still to change the product and convince the authorities that put the ban in place.

    If the ITC ban remains in place, Apple will be unable to import Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 into the US, prompting a halt in sales starting December 21.  Apple is allegedly prepping its shops for a change in response. This entails advertising the Apple Watch without displaying images of the Ultra 2 and Series 9. Remarkably, the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 will remain in stock despite not having blood oxygen level monitoring.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 Ultra 2 in US gcw

    Here's why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US

    Nothing Phone 2a launch timeline specifications price other details tipped gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a launch timeline, specifications, other details tipped

    Xiaomi teases world first feature of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus ahead of January 4 launch Check details gcw

    Xiaomi teases 'world first' feature of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus; Check details

    Sleeker thinner design BP monitoring and more Here is what you can expect from Apple Watch in 2024 gcw

    Sleeker & thinner design, BP monitoring and more: Here's what you can expect from Apple Watch in 2024

    OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Watch Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours SHG

    Watch: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours

    Dr Vibha Usha from Palakkad becomes first trans woman MBBS doctor in Kerala rkn

    Dr Vibha Usha from Palakkad becomes first trans woman MBBS doctor in Kerala

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham and Anushka Sharma RBA

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham, Anushka

    Ayodhya to Rameswaram: 7 places to visit from Ramayana anr

    Ayodhya to Rameswaram: 7 places to visit from Ramayana

    IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant 'excited' to sit on Delhi Capitals' auction table in Dubai event WATCH snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant 'excited' to be part of Delhi Capitals' auction process in Dubai (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon