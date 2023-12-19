Here's how Apple may reverse ban of Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US: Report

Apple is considering implementing various tweaks to the algorithms of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 so that regulators can clear them for sale in the US. This development comes mere hours after reports surfaced of Apple facing a ban on selling its newest smartwatches in the US.

Starting on December 21, Apple will no longer be able to sell the most recent Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US. On December 24, which is Christmas eve, customers will be able to pick up or have their orders fulfilled at Apple Stores.

This action is in accordance with an ITC order resulting from Apple's patent dispute with Masimo, a producer of medical-grade devices like pulse oximeters, which are used to test blood oxygen levels, as 9to5Mac report. Apple is accused of copying Masimo's blood oxygen (SpO2) measuring technology, which is the source of the dispute.

This news was leaked just hours after it was reported that Apple would not be allowed to sell its newest smartwatches in the US. For those who don't know, the ITC imposed this restriction as a consequence of a patent infringement lawsuit against Masimo, a company that makes medical-grade devices like pulse oximeters.

Also Read | Here's why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US

Apple may be counting on the Biden administration to reject the executive order, but if that doesn't work out, the business will have to cease selling smartwatches on December 21. Store pickups and deliveries would also end by December 24, which is one day before Christmas.

As an alternative, Apple may decide to settle the dispute directly with Masimo, albeit this is not the manufacturer of the iPhone's usual course of action. The key priorities are still to change the product and convince the authorities that put the ban in place.

If the ITC ban remains in place, Apple will be unable to import Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 into the US, prompting a halt in sales starting December 21. Apple is allegedly prepping its shops for a change in response. This entails advertising the Apple Watch without displaying images of the Ultra 2 and Series 9. Remarkably, the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 will remain in stock despite not having blood oxygen level monitoring.