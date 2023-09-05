Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to roll out new toggle feature for video messaging: Report

    WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new toggle within the app settings to improve the management of this feature. The report suggested that the introduction of this toggle can be good for certain users because some users prefer to use voice notes over instant video messages. 

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    The well-known instant messaging service WhatsApp is apparently rolling out a new toggle within the app settings to better the control of this function after recently introducing a new instant video communications capability for iOS and Android.

    WhatsApp continues to develop new improvements for video communications. "Some beta testers may discover a new option directly within the app settings after installing the most recent WhatsApp beta updates for iOS 23.18.1.70 via the TestFlight app and for Android 2.23.18.21 from the Google Play Store," according to WABetaInfo.

    The capability for sharing quick video chats may now be controlled, according to the screenshot provided by WABetaInfo. Previously, it was not possible to disable this feature as it was enabled by default. Thanks to the new toggle, users have now control over this feature and they can disable it if they wish.

    "Even if you don't intend to disable video messages, it's a good idea to take a look at that toggle, as some users have reported discovering it turned off despite having sent video messages in the past," the statement said.

    Some beta testers who download the most recent updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app may use the toggle to control the instant video messaging functionality, and it will be made accessible to additional beta testers over the next few days.

     

    The instant messaging software is also testing a new multi-account feature that will let users add additional accounts to the same device without using duplicate or parallel applications, in an effort to satisfy long-standing user requests.

    A new settings interface is also being introduced by the Meta-owned app, providing a more contemporary user experience while browsing through the many choices of the instant messaging programme.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
