    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15, iPhone 14 prices SLASHED ahead of iPhone 16 launch

    In anticipation of the iPhone 16 release, Apple has significantly reduced the prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are offering these discounts, making it an opportune time for consumers to purchase premium iPhone models at a lower cost.

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    With the release of the iPhone 16 just one day away, Apple enthusiasts may get the existing iPhone models at deeply reduced costs. Reductions on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 are currently available on popular e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. This is a brief glance at the most recent discount pricing for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, since the iPhone 16 is scheduled to launch in India on September 9.

    iPhone 15 price reduced ahead of iPhone 16 series launch

    Customers may now get the iPhone 15, which was initially priced at Rs 79,600, for just Rs 69,999, representing a flat reduction of Rs 9,601. It's an even more alluring deal because there are many bank offers that can lower the price even more. This price drop is visible on both Amazon and Flipkart.

    iPhone 14 price reduced ahead of iPhone 16 series launch

    There's an even bigger price cut if the iPhone 14 is catching your attention. The iPhone 14 is currently available for Rs 57,999, which is a flat savings of Rs 11,601 off its initial launch price of Rs 69,600. In addition to the already reduced price, consumers may take advantage of extra bank incentives, just like with the iPhone 15.

    In addition to this reduction, Flipkart is also giving bank-specific incentives, which may result in even cheaper prices. For those who like to have a premium iPhone experience without having to pay the premium price tag of the impending iPhone 16, these deals are ideal.

    The price cuts are probably a calculated ploy to get rid of stock before the iPhone 16 launches. Apple and its retail partners want to provide customers the opportunity to purchase premium models at more reasonable costs while making way for the upcoming newest generation. However, it is advisable to hold off for a few days since these gadgets' costs will drop even further following the introduction.

